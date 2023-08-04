Sheffield United vs Stuttgart Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th August 2023

Sheffield United host Stuttgart at Bramall Lane on Saturday for their last pre-season game of the summer with the Premier League set to return next week.

The Blades are back in the top flight after two years, having finished second in the EFL Championship last season and they will be hoping to mark their return to the top tier with a bang.

Paul Heckingbottom's side, however, haven't exactly had a promising campaign in the pre-season thus far. In fact, they've won just twice in five outings, losing on two occasions.

Sheffield have also sought to strengthen their squad with a few signings, roping in Anis Slimane from Brondby, Benie Traore from BK Hacken and Auston Trusty from Arsenal.

On the other hand, Stuttgart managed to avoid relegation once again last season after smashing Hamburger SV to smithereens in the relegation playoffs. The Reds beat them 3-0 at home before a 3-1 victory on the road to complete a 6-1 aggregate win and ensure survival in the Bundesliga.

Since their return to action last month, the Baden-Wurttemberg outfit have continued in the same vein, winning all three of their friendly games so far.

Stuttgart beat Schwabisch Hall (3-0), SSV Reutlingen (4-0) and Vitesse (2-1) and will now face Sheffield United in their last friendly match of the summer before resuming the league.

Sheffield United vs Stuttgart Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first encounter between Sheffield United and Stuttgart.

Sheffield United have won only two of their five friendly games this summer while Stuttgart have won all three of theirs thus far.

Sheffield United have kept two clean sheets in five games while Stuttgart have kept one in three.

Sheffield United have scored only five goals in five pre-season games, coming against two sides - Chesterfield (2) and Derby County (3).

Sheffield United vs Stuttgart Prediction

Stuttgart have been more impressive than Sheffield United during the pre-season and will be looking to finish with a 100% win record. The Blades are at home, but their defense hasn't been solid enough, and it could come back to haunt them here.

Prediction: Sheffield United 1-2 Stuttgart

Sheffield United vs Stuttgart Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Stuttgart to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes