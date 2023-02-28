Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction and Betting Tips | March 1st 2023

Tottenham Hotspur return to action in the FA Cup when they take on Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Wednesday.

Spurs head into the game off the back of two impressive London Derby victories and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Tottenham Hotspur @SpursOfficial With 64% of the vote, Oliver Skipp is your Player of the Match for yesterday! With 64% of the vote, Oliver Skipp is your Player of the Match for yesterday! 🌟 https://t.co/j0dDodXjtT

Sheffield United snapped their two-game losing streak in the EFL Championship as they claimed a narrow 1-0 victory over Watford on Saturday.

The Blades will look to build on that result as they head to the FA Cup, where they got their campaign underway with a 2-0 win over Millwall on January 7, before edging out Wrexham 3-1 in a fourth-round replay.

Sheffield United are currently second in the ELF Championship with 64 points from 33 games, 12 points off first-placed Burnley.

Elsewhere, Tottenham Hotspur ended their eight-game winless run against local rivals Chelsea at the weekend as they claimed a 2-0 victory when the sides met at the London Stadium.

This followed a 2-0 victory over West Ham United in another all-London affair on February 19 which saw their two-game losing streak come to an end.

Tottenham, who are currently fourth in the Premier League table, have now turned their attention to the FA Cup, where they edged out Portsmouth and Preston North End to reach the fifth round.

Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 38 wins from the last 94 meetings between the sides, Tottenham boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Sheffield United have picked up 29 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 27 occasions.

Tottenham Hotspur @SpursOfficial Grateful for all the support yesterday Grateful for all the support yesterday 💙 https://t.co/VSodKzxKec

Sheffield have won all but one of their last eight home games since the start of December, with a 3-1 loss to Middlesbrough on February 15 being the exception.

Tottenham head into the midweek clash on a run of five wins from their last six domestic games, scoring 10 goals and keeping five clean sheets in that time.

Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

Looking at past results between the sides, we anticipate an end-to-end affair with plenty of goalmouth action. Spurs have put together a run of impressive results in recent weeks and we are backing them to come out victorious in this one.

Prediction: Sheffield United 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Tottenham

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of their last five meetings)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in four of the last five clashes between the sides since January 2015)

