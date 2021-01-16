Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

After winning their first league game of the season, a buoyant Sheffield United host Tottenham Hotspur at Bramall Lane on Sunday.

The Blades finally posted a win in the 18th game of their Premier League season. They beat Newcastle United 1-0 on Tuesday thanks to a late Billy Sharp penalty.

However, things don't get any easier for Sheffield United, as they face four of last season's top six in their next four Premier League games.

They have just five points from 18 games so far, and are nine points behind Brighton, who are in 17th spot.

"They've got some outstanding players and a box office manager who I think is the best in the business."



The Gaffer's press conference in full ahead of #SHUTOT. 👇 — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) January 15, 2021

Jose Mourinho will look for his side to use this game to come back into some kind of form. Spurs have won just one league game since they went top of the table in early December.

In their last game, they only managed a 1-1 draw against Fulham at home, with a late Ivan Cavaleiro equaliser canceling out Harry Kane's opener.

Spurs are currently sixth in the Premier League, with 30 points from 17 games, six points behind league leaders Manchester United.

Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-Head

Tottenham have won 36 of the previous 92 games that they have played against Sheffield United, losing 29 times to the Blades. Spurs have played out 27 draws against Sheffield United in the past.

Sheffield United form guide: W-W-L-L-L

Tottenham Hotspur form guide: D-W-W-W-D

Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur Team News

Sheffield United

Jack O'Connell and Sander Berge are both nursing long-term injuries, but are the only Sheffield United players unavailable for this game.

Injured: Jack O'Connell, Sander Berge

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs will continue to miss Giovani Lo Celso for this game against Sheffield United.

📋 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 | Sheffield United v Spurs#THFC ⚪️ #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 15, 2021

Toby Alderweireld is expected to make a comeback into the starting XI, after missing the game against Fulham.

Injured: Giovani Lo Celso

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur Predicted XI

Sheffield United Predicted XI (3-5-2): Aaron Ramsdale; Chris Basham, John Egan, Ethan Ampadu; Jayden Bogle, John Lundstram, Oliver Norwood, John Fleck, Ben Osborn; Rhian Brewster, David McGoldrick

Tottenham Hotspur Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Hugo Lloris; Matt Doherty, Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier, Ben Davies; Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Moussa Sissoko; Lucas Moura, Tanguy Ndombele, Son Heung-Min, Harry Kane

Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

Despite their win in the last game against Newcastle, it is too early to say whether Sheffield United have turned a corner.

They are facing a top-class team in Tottenham, and we are predicting that the Blades will get beaten.

Prediction: Sheffield United 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur