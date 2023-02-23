Sheffield United vs Watford Prediction and Betting Tips | February 25, 2023

Sheffield United and Watford go head-to-head at Bramall Lane in round 34 of the EFL Championship on Saturday (February 25).

The Hornets ended a run of five games without a win on Monday and will head into the weekend looking to build on that result.

Sheffield failed to find their feet at the weekend, as they fell to a 3-2 loss against Millwall at the Den. That followed a disappointing 3-1 home defeat against Middlesbrough on February 15, which snapped their 13-game unbeaten run.

With 61 points from 32 games, the Blades are second in the Championship, four points above third-placed Middlesbrough outside the automatic promotion spot.

Watford, meanwhile, returned to winning ways with a 3-2 win over West Bromwich Albion at home.

The Hornets were previously on a five-game winless run, drawing four and losing once since a 2-0 win over Blackpool on February 14. With 50 points from 33 games, Watford are seventh in the league table but will move up to fourth with all three points this weekend.

Sheffield United vs Watford Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sheffield hold a superior record in the fixture, winning 19 of their last 46 meetings.

Watford have picked up 14 wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared on 13 occasions.

The Hornets are unbeaten in their last six games against Sheffield, claiming four wins and two draws since a 2-0 loss in August 2008.

Following their loss to Millwall last week, the Blades have now lost successive league games for the first time since October, when they were beaten by QPR and Stoke City respectively.

Watford are winless in their last four away games across competitions, losing twice and claiming two draws since a 1-0 win at Norwich City on January 2.

Sheffield United vs Watford Prediction

Sheffield’s quest for automatic promotion has come under threat after their slip-ups in recent weeks. However, they take on a Watford side who have struggled to grind out results away from home this year. The Blades should arrest their slump and end their winless run in the fixture.

Prediction: Sheffield United 2-1 Watford

Sheffield United vs Watford Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sheffield

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in five of Sheffield’s last six games.)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in nine of the last ten meetings between the two teams.)

Poll : 0 votes