Sheffield United vs Watford Prediction and Betting Tips | October 18th 2025 

Sheffield United and Watford will trade tackles in an EFL Championship matchday 10 fixture on Saturday (October 18th). The game will be played at Bramall Lane.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 1-0 defeat away to Hull City before the international break a fortnight ago. Babajide Akintola's opening goal at the half-hour mark proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Watford, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 2-1 comeback home win over Oxford United. Max Alleyne's early own goal put them behind but a thrilling end to the first half saw Jeremy Ngakia equalize in the 45th minute before he completed his brace in first half injury time to settle the contest.

The win saw the Hornets climb to 11th spot in the standings, having garnered 12 points from nine games. Sheffield United are bottom of the standings with just three points to their name.

Sheffield United vs Watford Head-to-Head and Kye Numbers

This will be the 50th meeting between the two sides. Sheffield United have 22 wins to their name, 13 games were drawn while Watford were victorious 14 times.

Their most recent clash came in January 2025 when Sheffield United claimed a 2-1 away win.

Five of the last six head-to-head games have produced less than three goals.

Nine of the last 11 head-to-head games have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Sheffield have lost eight of their nine league games this season.

Eight of Watford's last 10 games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Watford's seven games to produce a winner across competitions this season have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Sheffield United vs Watford Prediction

Sheffield United are staring at relegation to League One, just five months on from missing out on Premier League promotion in the Championship playoff final having led Sunderland with 14 minutes to go.

Watford have won just one game at this stadium as the visiting side since 2006. Furthermore, they have the second-worst away record in the league with just two points garnered from four matches on their travels.

Backing the two sides to share the spoils in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Sheffield United 1-1 Watford

Sheffield United vs Watford Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

