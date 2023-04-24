Sheffield United vs West Bromwich Albion Prediction and Betting Tips | April 26, 2023

The EFL Championship returns with a fresh set of fixtures, as Sheffield United and West Bromwich Albion square off at Bramall Lane on Wednesday (April 26). The Baggies head into the midweek clash in search of a third consecutive away win as they look to move into the playoffs places.

Sheffield's dream of a fifth FA Cup title came to an end on Sunday, as they were beaten 3-0 by Manchester City, courtesy of a sensational hat-trick from Riyad Mahrez.

The Blades return to action in the Championship, where they're second in the standings and on the cusp of securing automatic promotion to the Premier League. Sheffield are on a run of five wins in six league games, with a 2-0 loss to Burnley on April 10 being the exception.

Meanwhile, West Bromw failed to move into the playoff places last time out, as they suffered a 2-1 loss to Sunderland at the Hawthorns. Carlos Corberan’s side were previously on a two-match winning run, claiming wins over Stoke City and Blackpool respectively.

With 63 points from 43 games, the Baggies are ninth in the league table, level on points with tenth-placed Preston North End and two points off the playoffs places.

Sheffield United vs West Bromwich Albion Head-to-Head and Betting Tips

With 48 wins from their last 121 meetings, West Brom boast a slight upper hand in the fixture.

Sheffield have picked up three fewer wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared on 28 occasions.

The Blades have won three of their last Championship games against West Brom, with a 4-0 loss in August 2021 being the exception.

Corberan’s men are unbeaten in three of their last four away games, winning twice since mid-March.

Sheffield are on a run of four consecutive home wins across competitions since a 1-0 loss against Luton Town on March 11.

Sheffield United vs West Bromwich Albion Prediction

While Sheffield look to secure automatic promotion, the Baggies have their eyes set on a place in the playoffs, so a fiercely contested affair is expected at Bramall Lane. However, the Blades have been near impenetrable at home, so they should come away with all three points.

Prediction: Sheffield United 2-1 West Bromwich Albion

Sheffield United vs West Bromwich Albion Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sheffield

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in four of West Brom’s last five games.)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in their last five meetings.)

Poll : 0 votes