Sheffield United vs West Bromwich Albion prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

The English Championship returns this week and will see Sheffield United host West Bromwich Albion at Bramall Lane on Wednesday night.

Sheffield United picked up a 2-1 comeback win over Birmingham City last week, with all three goals coming in the second half in a frantic 13-minute spell. Billy Sharp and Jayden Bogle both scored goals for the Blades, with the former scoring his third goal in his last four games.

The home side sit 10th in the league with 42 points from 27 games. They are just three points away from the promotion playoff spots and will be looking to inch closer this week.

West Bromwich Albion have capitulated after their impressive start to life under manager Valerien Ismael. The Baggies were beaten 2-0 by Millwall last time out, marking the end of the French manager's spell in charge. Steve Bruce has now been hired by the club and has been tasked with keeping their promotion hopes alive.

The visitors sit sixth in the Championship table, with 45 points from 29 games. They will be looking to return to winning ways when they play on Wednesday.

Sheffield United vs West Bromwich Albion Head-to-Head

Historically, there have been 118 meetings between Sheffield United and West Bromwich Albion. The hosts have won 43 of those games while the visitors have won four more. There have been 28 draws between the two sides.

The two teams last faced off in a league clash earlier in the season. The Baggies won the game 4-0.

Sheffield United Form Guide: W-W-W-D-L

West Bromwich Albion Form Guide: L-L-W-L-D

Sheffield United vs West Bromwich Albion Team News

Sheffield United

Rhian Brewster came off injured against Peterborough United last month and has been ruled out of the midweek clash. Morgan Gibbs-White, Charlie Goode, Enda Stevens, Adlene Guedioura and Jack O’Connell are all injured as well.

Injured: Morgan Gibbs-White, Rhian Brewster, Charlie Goode, Enda Stevens, Adlene Guedioura, Jack O’Connell

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

West Bromwich Albion

Robert Snodgrass, Dara O'Shea, Kean Bryan and Daryl Dike are all injured and will not play on Wednesday.

Injured: Robert Snodgrass, Dara O'Shea, Kean Bryan, Daryl Dike

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sheffield United vs West Bromwich Albion Predicted XI

Sheffield United Predicted XI (3-5-2): Wes Foderingham; Chris Basham, John Egan, Ben Davies; Jayden Bogle, John Fleck, Oliver Norwood, Sander Berge, Rhys Norrington-Davies; Billy Sharp, Iliman Ndiaye

West Bromwich Albion Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): David Button; Matt Clarke, Kyle Bartley, Cedric Kipre; Darnell Furlong, Jake Livermore, Alex Mowatt, Conor Townsend; Karlan Grant, Matt Phillips; Andy Carroll

Sheffield United vs West Bromwich Albion Prediction

Sheffield United are on a four-game unbeaten run, including three straight wins, and have lost just one of their last 10 league games.

West Bromwich Albion, on the other hand, have just one win in their last eight games across all competitions and have failed to score any goals in three of their last four games. The Baggies should see defeat on Wednesday.

Prediction: Sheffield United 1-0 West Bromwich Albion

