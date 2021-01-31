Sheffield United vs West Bromwich Albion prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

The Premier League's bottom two teams meet at Bramall Lane on Tuesday evening, with Sheffield United having the chance to move to within one point of West Bromwich Albion.

In what has been a horror season for them so far, the last week has been a week of hope for the Blades.

Sheffield United traveled to Old Trafford and beat Manchester United 2-1 on Wednesday. They also put in a disciplined performance at the Etihad Stadium at the weekend, but went down 1-0 to Manchester City.

The loss at the Etihad left Chris Wilder's side on just eight Premier League points for the season, and still 10 points adrift of safety.

Even though they have played much better than the table suggests at the moment, Sheffield United need results soon if they are to turn their season around.

“Let’s make is as uncomfortable as possible for the teams above us.” - CW pic.twitter.com/1bMNMEWa2l — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) January 30, 2021

Meanwhile, the Baggies aren't faring much better. Since the draw at Anfield on Boxing Day, which was touted as a potential turning point for their season, they have picked up just four Premier League points.

One of those points came at Craven Cottage against Fulham on Saturday. They came back from a goal down to lead 2-1 thanks to goals from Kyle Bartley and Matheus Pereira. However, Ivan Cavaleiro equalized late in the game for Scott Parker's side to secure a share of the spoils.

As it stands, West Brom are six points adrift of Brighton & Hove Albion, who currently occupy the 17th and last safe spot in the Premier League standings.

Sam Allardyce's post-match thoughts on #WBAFUL 💬 — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) January 30, 2021

Advertisement

Sheffield United vs West Bromwich Albion Head-to-Head

West Brom have won 46 games overall against Sheffield United, while losing 42 of those. There have been 28 draws in the 116 previous games between these two sides.

Sheffield United form guide: L-W-W-L-W

West Bromwich form guide: D-L-L-W-L

Sheffield United vs West Bromwich Albion Team News

Sheffield United

Kean Bryan is still likely to be ruled out for Sheffield United, after the injury he picked up at Old Trafford last week.

Oli McBurnie returned from his injury to come on as a substitute during the loss at the Etihad on Saturday.

However, Enda Stevens, Ben Osborn, and Jack Robinson are all still out with injury problems.

Injured: Kean Bryan, Enda Stevens, Ben Osborn, Jack Robinson

Suspended: None

West Bromwich Albion

Grady Diangana is expected to continue on the sidelines, but apart from him, Sam Allardyce has a clean bill of health.

Injuries: Grady Diangana

Suspensions: None

Sheffield United vs West Bromwich Albion Predicted XI

Sheffield United Predicted XI (3-5-2): Aaron Ramsdale; Chris Basham, John Egan, Ethan Ampadu; George Baldock, Oliver Norwood, John Fleck, John Lundstram, Max Lowe; David McGoldrick, Oliver Burke

West Bromwich Albion Predicted XI (3-5-2): Sam Johnstone; Kyle Bartley, Semi Ajayi, Dara O'Shea; Darnell Furlong, Conor Gallagher, Jake Livermore, Romaine Sawyers. Kieran Gibbs; Karlan Grant, Matheus Pereira

Sheffield United vs West Bromwich Albion Prediction

Advertisement

Performance levels for both sides have been inconsistent throughout the season. We are expecting a touch of caution from both managers, as they will likely be focused on avoiding defeat rather than pushing for the win.

We are predicting a goalless draw in this game.

Prediction: Sheffield United 0-0 West Bromwich Albion