Sheffield United vs West Ham United Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st January 2024

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Sheffield United lock horns with David Moyes' West Ham United side in an important clash at Bramall Lane on Sunday.

Sheffield United vs West Ham United Preview

West Ham United are currently in sixth place in the Premier League standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Hammers were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by Bristol City in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Sheffield United, on the other hand, are rooted to the bottom of the league table at the moment and have struggled this season. The home side eased past Gillingham by a 4-0 scoreline in the FA Cup this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Sheffield United vs West Ham United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sheffield United have a good historical record against West Ham United and have won 38 out of the 92 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to West Ham United's 33 victories.

Sheffield United won their previous league game at home against West Ham United by a 1-0 scoreline in 2020 and have not won consecutive such games against the Hammers since 1963.

West Ham United have won each of their last three matches against Sheffield United in the Premier League and have kept a clean sheet in all these games.

West Ham United have won each of their last 12 matches against teams starting the day at the bottom of the league table in the Premier League and managed to defeat Sheffield United by a 2-0 scoreline in the reverse fixture this season.

Sheffield United vs West Ham United Prediction

West Ham United have consistently punched above their weight this season and have an impressive squad at their disposal. The likes of Jarrod Bowen and James Ward-Prowse have stepped up to the plate this season and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Sheffield United have struggled to cope with the rigors of the top flight this season and have a point to prove in this match. West Ham United are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Sheffield United 1-3 West Ham United

Sheffield United vs West Ham United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - West Ham United to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: West Ham United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Jarrod Bowen to score - Yes