Sheffield United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction and Betting Tips | November 4th 2023 

Sheffield United will host Wolverhampton Wanderers at Bramall Lane on Saturday in another round of the 2023-24 English Premier League campaign.

The home side have endured a difficult return to the top-flight and are still searching for their first win of the season as they sit rock-bottom in the league standings. They were thrashed 5-0 by in-form Arsenal in their last match, conceding four of those goals after the restart as they failed to record a single shot on target.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, meanwhile, had their struggles earlier in the season but have had very encouraging results in recent weeks. They held Newcastle United to a 2-2 draw in their last match with Mario Lemina heading home in the first half to cancel out an early concession before Hee-Chan Hwang scored a brilliant goal in the second half to once again restore parity for the Wolves.

The visitors sit 12th in the Premier League standings with 12 points from 10 games. They will be looking to add to that tally with maximum points on Saturday.

Sheffield United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Historically, there have been 118 competitive meetings between Sheffield and Wolves. The hosts have won 40 of those games while the visitors have won one more. There have been 37 draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a cup clash back in January last year which the visitors won 3-0 to record a third consecutive victory in this fixture.

The hosts have failed to score any goals in their last three games in this fixture.

Sheffield are the lowest-scoring side in the English top-flight this season with a goal tally of seven.

Two of Wolves' three league wins this season have come away from home.

Sheffield United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction

Sheffield are on a six-game losing streak and are winless in their 11 outings across all competitions this season. They have lost all but one of their last six games at Bramall Lane and could struggle here.

Wolves are on a four-game unbeaten streak after losing three of their four matches prior. They are in much better form ahead of the weekend clash and should come out on top on Saturday.

Prediction: Sheffield United 0-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Sheffield United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Wolves to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Eight of the last 10 matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last nine matchups)