Sheffield Wednesday vs Accrington Stanley prediction, preview, team news and more | League One 2021-22

Sheffield Wednesday return to action this week and will take on Accrington Stanley at Hillsborough Stadium on Wednesday night.

The League One clash was originally scheduled to be played in December but was postponed due to COVID-19.

Sheffield Wednesday saw their winning run end last time out as they lost 2-0 to Rotterdam United on home turf. Despite having more possession and shot attempts in the game, the hosts failed to create any noteworthy chances to win the game.

The home side sit eighth in League One with 52 points from 31 games. They will now be looking to return to winning ways this week as they continue their race for promotion.

Accrington Stanley struggled for form with the turn of the new year but have now bounced back over the last two game weeks. They beat Crewe Alexandra 4-1 in their last game via goals from Tommy Leigh and Sean McConville and a brace from centre-back Ross Sykes.

The visitors sit 12th in the league table with 43 points from 21 games. They will now be looking to continue their newfound form when they play this Wednesday.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Accrington Stanley Head-to-Head

There have been just three meetings between Sheffield Wednesday and Accrington Stanley. The hosts have won two of those games while the visitors have won the other.

The two sides last faced off in the reverse meeting of Wednesday's fixture. Sheffield Wednesday won the game 3-2.

Sheffield Wednesday Form Guide: L-W-W-W-W

Accrington Stanley Form Guide: W-W-L-D-L

Sheffield Wednesday vs Accrington Stanley Team News

Sheffield Wednesday

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing came off injured in the Owls' last game and is not expected to feature on Wednesday. The Englishman joins Cheyenne Dunkley, Lee Gregory, Oluwafisayo Dele-Bashiru, Josh Windass, Harlee Dean and Tyreece John-Jules on the injury list for the hosts.

Injured: Cheyenne Dunkley, Lee Gregory, Josh Windass, Oluwafisayo Dele-Bashiru, Harlee Dean, Tyreece John-Jules

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Accrington Stanley

John O'Sullivan is out with an injury and will miss Wednesday's game.

Injured: John O'Sullivan

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sheffield Wednesday vs Accrington Stanley Predicted XI

Sheffield Wednesday Predicted XI (3-5-2): Bailey Peacock-Farrell; Jordan Storey, Sam Hutchinson, Liam Palmer; Jack Hunt, George Byers, Massimo Luongo, Barry Bannan, Marvin Johnson; Florian Kamberi, Callum Paterson

Accrington Stanley Predicted XI (4-3-3): Toby Savin; Mitchell Clark, Ross Sykes, Michael Nottingham, Yeboah Amankwah; Tommy Leigh, Matt Butcher, Ethan Hamilton; Sean McConville, Korede Adedoyin, Colby Bishop

Sheffield Wednesday vs Accrington Stanley Prediction

Sheffield Wednesday's latest result ended a four-game winning streak in which they went without conceding any goals. The loss also marked an end to four straight home league wins and they will now be looking to put that behind them.

Accrington Stanley are on a run of back-to-back victories after going on a six-game winless run in the league. The visitors have won just one of their last six league games on the road and could therefore see defeat this week.

Prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 Accrington Stanley

