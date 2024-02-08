Sheffield Wednesday and Birmingham City get round 31 of the EFL Championship underway when they go head-to-head on Friday.

The Blues are unbeaten in their last four visits to the Hillsborough Stadium and will look to extend this impressive run this weekend.

Sheffield Wednesday were dumped out of the FA Cup on Tuesday when they fell to a 4-1 against Coventry City at the Coventry Building Society Arena. This was in keeping with their struggles in the Championship, where they have failed to win their last four matches, claiming one point from a possible 12 since their 3-1 victory over Hull City on New Year’s Day.

With 23 points from 30 matches, Sheffield Wednesday are currently 23rd in the league table, four points above rock-bottom Rotherham United and eight points away from safety.

Meanwhile, Birmingham City suffered consecutive defeats for the first time this year as they were beaten 1-0 by West Bromwich Albion last weekend. Prior to that, Tony Mowbray’s men saw their four-game unbeaten run come to an end on January 27 when they fell to a 3-0 loss against Leicester City in the FA Cup.

With 32 points from 29 matches, Birmingham are currently 19th in the Championship table, level on points with Stoke City and just four points above the dotted line.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Birmingham City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 40 wins from the last 102 meetings between the sides, Birmingham City boast a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture.

Sheffield Wednesday have picked up three fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 27 occasions.

Birmingham are unbeaten in their last four visits to the Hillsborough Stadium, claiming two wins and two draws since a 3-0 loss in March 2017.

The Owls are unbeaten in four of their five home matches since the turn of the year, picking up two wins and two draws so far.

Birmingham have won just one of their last six away matches across all competitions, losing three and picking up five draws since mid-December.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Birmingham City Prediction

Sheffield Wednesday have endured a tough start to the year and will head into the weekend in search of a pick-me-up. However, we predict Birmingham City will do just enough to force a share of the spoils and end their two-match losing run.

Prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 Birmingham City

Sheffield Wednesday vs Birmingham City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in six of their last eight meetings)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in five of the last seven clashes between the teams)