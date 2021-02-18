Sheffield Wednesday vs Birmingham City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Sheffield Wednesday will welcome Birmingham City to Hillsborough for a matchday 31 fixture in the EFL Championship.

This relegation six-pointer pits 22nd against 23rd and both sides need all three points to boost their survival hopes.

There is little to separate the two sides in the standings, having each garnered 28 points, although Birmingham City have played one more game.

Both teams come into this match on the back of losses. The hosts fell to a 1-0 defeat away to Stoke City at the Bet 365 Stadium with a late strike by Steven Fletcher giving the Potters the victory.

Birmingham City were on the wrong end of a 2-0 defeat away to Millwall. Goals in both halves by Jed Wallace and Ben Thompson gave the Lions all three points.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Birmingham City head-to-head

The two sides have met exactly 100 times in the past and there is precious little to choose from between them historically.

Birmingham City have a slightly superior head-to-head record with 38 wins and 27 draws, while Wednesday were victorious on 35 previous occasions.

Their most recent meeting came on 17 October 2020 when a second-half penalty by Barry Bannan gave Sheffield Wednesday a 1-0 away win.

Advertisement

Sheffield Wednesday form guide: L-W-L-W-W

Blackburn Rovers form guide: L-L-L-D-D

Sheffield Wednesday vs Birmingham City Team News

Sheffield Wednesday

The hosts have four players ruled out due to injury issues. Massimo Luongo (thigh), Moses Odubajo (hamstring), Joost van Aken (foot), and Dominic Iorfa (Achilles tendon) are all sidelined.

There are no suspension worries for the Owls.

Injuries: Joost van Aken, Dominic Iorfa, Moses Odubajo, Massimo Luongo

Suspension: None

Birmingham City

There are no injury concerns for manager Aitor Karanka. Defender Marc Roberts has served out a three-game suspension for his red card against Wycombe Wanderers and will be available for selection.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Sheffield Wednesday vs Birmingham City Predicted XI

Sheffield Wednesday Predicted XI (4-4-2): Kairen Westwood (GK); Osaze Urhoghide, Sam Hutchinson, Tom Lees, Liam Palmer; Matt Penney, Joey Pelupessy, Barry Bannan, Adam Reach; Elias Kachunga, Callum Peterson

🎵 𝙒𝙚'𝙫𝙚 𝙜𝙤𝙩 𝘽𝙖𝙣𝙣𝙖𝙣, 𝘽𝙖𝙧𝙧𝙮 𝘽𝙖𝙣𝙣𝙖𝙣



About that song... pic.twitter.com/MeXySHoSxN — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) February 18, 2021

Birmingham City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Neil Etheridge (GK); Kristian Pedersen, Harley Dean, Marc Roberts, Maxime Colin; Mikel San Jose, Gary Gardner; Ivan Sanchez, Alen Halilovic, Jeremie Bela; Scott Hogan

Advertisement

Sheffield Wednesday vs Birmingham City Prediction

Both sides have blunt attacks and the need to avoid losing suggests this could be a cagey affair.

The hosts have been in much better form of late but Birmingham could raise their defensive awareness against their direct relegation rivals.

We are predicting a goalless draw in a dour game of few goal-scoring chances.

Prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 0-0 Birmingham City