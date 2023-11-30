Sheffield Wednesday vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction and Betting Tips | December 2nd 2023

Sheffield Wednesday and Blackburn Rovers will battle for three points in an EFL Championship matchday 19 fixture on Saturday.

The home side came into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw at home to Leicester City on Wednesday. Issahaky Fawatu put the Foxes ahead midway through the first half and the visitors were seemingly on their way to victory but Jeff Hendrick had other ideas as he drew the game level in injury time.

Blackburn Rovers, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 4-2 home victory over Birmingham City. All six goals came after the break, with Sammie Szmodics breaking the deadlock with a brace for the hosts while James Hill made it 3-0 just before the hour-mark. Siriki Dembele scored a brace to reduce the deficit but Harry Leonard made sure of the result in injury time.

The victory took the Riversiders to seventh spot in the table with 28 points to show for their efforts in 18 games. Sheffield Wednesday remain at the foot of the table on seven points, 12 points away from safety.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Blackburn Rovers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 157th meeting between the two sides. Sheffield Wednesday have 60 wins to their name. Blackburn Rovers were victorious on 57 occasions, while 39 games ended in draws.

Their last clash came in April 2021 when Sheffield Wednesday claimed a 1-0 home win.

Five of Blackburn Rovers' last six league games, including each of the last five, have produced over 2.5 goals.

Sheffield Wednesday have won four of their last five home league games against Blackburn.

Blackburn Rovers have conceded 43% of their league goals beyond the 75th minute.

Blackburn Rovers have won four away games on the bounce for the first time since April 2018.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction

Sheffield Wednesday impressively claimed a point against league leaders Leicester City. The Owls will be aiming to build on this as they seek to complete the Great Escape.

Blackburn Rovers have been on an upward trajectory in recent months. The Lancashire outfit have won six of their last eight games, leaving Jon Dahl Tomasson's side two points behind the playoff spots.

We are backing the visitors to leave Hillsborough with maximum points with a narrow win.

Prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 0-1 Blackburn Rovers

Sheffield Wednesday vs Blackburn Rovers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Blackburn Rovers to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals