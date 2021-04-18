Sheffield Wednesday vs Blackburn Rovers prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Action continues in the EFL Championship on Tuesday when Sheffield Wednesday host Blackburn Rovers at Hillsborough.

The home side played out a 1-1 draw with Bristol City in their latest fixture. Goals from Julian Boerner and Tyreeq Bakinson ensured that parity was restored at fulltime.

Blackburn Rovers were 2-1 victors over Derby County at Ewood Park. Sam Gallagher and Harvey Elliot were on the scoresheet to complete their comeback victory against the Rams.

That win saw the Rovers climb up into 15th spot, having accrued 50 points from 42 games to date. Sheffield Wednesday are running out of time to survive relegation and are currently nine points from safety.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Blackburn Rovers Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on 155 occasions in the past and very little separates them historically.

Sheffield Wednesday have a slightly better record with 59 wins, while Blackburn Rovers were victorious in 57 previous games. The two sides had to share the spoils on 39 occasions.

Their most recent meeting came on Boxing Day 2020 when they could not be separated in a 1-1 draw. Joe Rothwell and Adam Reach were on the scoresheet to hand each side a point.

Blackburn's win over Derby County halted a run of seven games without a win. Sheffield Wednesday are winless in three.

Sheffield Wednesday form guide: D-L-L-W-L

Blackburn Rovers form guide: W-D-L-L-D

Sheffield Wednesday vs Blackburn Rovers Team News

Sheffield Wednesday

Cameron Dawson (knee), Massimo Luongo (knee), Moses Odubajo (hamstring), Chey Dunkley and Dominic Iorfa (Achilles tendon) have been ruled out.

There are no suspension concerns for the Owls.

Injuries: Chey Dunkley, Dominic Iorfa, Moses Odubajo, Cameron Dawson, Massimo Luongo

Suspension: None

Blackburn Rovers

Four players have been sidelined for the visitors through injury. Joe-Rankin Costello (ankle), Bradley Dack (ACL), Daniel Ayala (groin) and Scott Wharton (Achilles tendon) are all unavailable for selection.

There are no suspension concerns for manager Tony Mowbray.

Injuries: Daniel Ayala, Scott Wharton, Bradley Dack, Joe-Rankin Costello

Suspension: None

Sheffield Wednesday vs Blackburn Rovers Predicted XI

Sheffield Wednesday Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Kieran Westwood (GK); Julian Boerner, Tom Lees, Sam Hutchinson; Adam Reach, Barry Bannan, Joey Pelupessy, Liam Palmer; Josh Windass, Kadeem Harris; Callum Peterson

Blackburn Rovers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Thomas Kaminski (GK); Barry Douglas, Jarrad Braithwaite, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Ryan Nambe; Lewis Holtby, Bradley Johnson, Lewis Travis; Sam Gallagher, Adam Armstrong, Harvey Elliot

Sheffield Wednesday vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction

Sheffield Wednesday's need for all three points could see them leave space behind and this may be capitalized on by a vibrant Blackburn Rovers attack.

The hosts have a relatively good record at home, while Rovers tend to struggle on the road. Nevertheless, the visitors have been more consistent throughout the season and we are predicting a narrow Blackburn victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 1-2 Blackburn Rovers