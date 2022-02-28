Sheffield Wednesday vs Burton Albion prediction, preview, team news and more | League One 2021-22

Sheffield Wednesday will be seeking a third win on the spin when they square off against Burton Albion at the Hillsborough Stadium on Tuesday.

The visitors, on the other hand, head into the game on a three-match winless run and will be seeking to end this dry spell.

Sheffield Wednesday made it two wins from two last Saturday as they saw off Charlton Athletic 2-0 on home turf.

They have now won all but one of their last seven games, with a 2-0 loss against Rotherham United on February 13 being the only exception.

This fine run of results has seen Sheffield Wednesday rise into the playoffs places as they now sit sixth in the League One standings with 58 points from 33 games.

Meanwhile, Burton Albion failed to find their feet last time out as they fell to a 2-0 home defeat against Shrewsbury Town.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s side have failed to win any of their most recent three games, while managing just one in their last eight outings.

With 44 points from 35 games, Burton Albion are currently 14th on the log, level on points with Cambridge United.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Burton Albion Head-To-Head

This will be the sixth meeting between the sides. Burton Albion boast a superior record in their previous five encounters, claiming two wins. Sheffield Wednesday have picked up one win in that time, while two games have ended all square.

Sheffield Wednesday Form Guide: W-W-L-W-W

Burton Albion Form Guide: D-W-L-D-L

Sheffield Wednesday vs Burton Albion Team News

Sheffield Wednesday

Dennis Adeniran, Olamide Shodipo, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, Tyreece John-Jules, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Josh Windass and Harlee Dean are all recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Dennis Adeniran, Olamide Shodipo, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, Tyreece John-Jules, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Josh Windass, Harlee Dean

Suspended: None

Burton Albion

The visitors will take to the pitch without the services of Danny Rowe, who has been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Danny Rowe

Suspended: None

Sheffield Wednesday vs Burton Albion Predicted XI

Sheffield Wednesday Predicted XI (3-5-2): Bailey Peacock-Farrell (GK); Liam Palmer, Jordan Storey, Ciaran Brennan; Marvin Johnson, Barry Bannan, Massimo Luongo, George Byers, Jack Hunt; Florian Kamberi, Sylla Sow

Burton Albion Predicted XI (3-5-2): Ben Garratt; Sam Hughes, John Brayford, Conor Shaughnessy; Thomas Hamer, Joe Powell, Michael Mancienne, Charlie Lakin, Cameron Borthwick-Jackson; Jonny Smith, Christian Saydee

Sheffield Wednesday vs Burton Albion Prediction

Sheffield Wednesday are currently in fine form, winning six of their last seven games and will be looking to strengthen their position in the playoff places. In contrast, the visitors have managed just one win from their last seven games, and we predict the hosts will come away with all three points unscathed.

Prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 2-0 Burton Albion

Edited by Peter P