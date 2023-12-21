Sheffield Wednesday vs Cardiff City Prediction and Betting Tips | December 23rd 2023

Sheffield Wednesday will host Cardiff City at the Hillsborough Stadium on Saturday in another round of the 2023-24 EFL Championship campaign.

The home side have had their struggles upon promotion to the second tier but have begun picking up important points in recent weeks as they look to avoid the drop. They beat Queens Park Rangers 2-1 in their last game, finding themselves a goal down at the break before Bailey Cadamarteri and Anthony Musaba scored late goals to hand the Owls a largely deserved win.

Sheffield Wednesday sit 23rd in the league table with 16 points from 22 games. They are three points above last-placed Rotterdam United and will be looking to widen that gap this weekend.

Cardiff City, meanwhile, have endured a difficult run of results of late and are falling behind in the race for playoff football. They were beaten 3-0 by Hull City in their last match and could have no real complaints about the result after failing to register a single shot on target in the opposition box throughout the match.

The visitors sit mid-table in 12th place with 30 points and will be hopeful of adding to that tally come Saturday.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Cardiff City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark the 75th meeting between Wednesday and Cardiff. Both sides have won 28 games apiece in their previous matchups while their other 18 clashes have ended in draws.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last five games in this fixture.

Wednesday are the lowest-scoring side in the English second tier this season with a goal tally of 16.

Only three of Cardiff's nine league wins this season have come on the road.

All but one of Wednesday's four league wins this season have come on home turf.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Cardiff City Prediction

Wednesday have won three of their last four games after winning just one of their 18 games prior. They have picked up two wins and a draw in their last three home games and will be hopeful of a positive result this weekend.

Cardiff, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have now lost four of their last five games. They have lost their last two away matches and could see defeat here as well.

Prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 Cardiff City

Sheffield Wednesday vs Cardiff City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sheffield Wednesday to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Three of the last four matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the hosts' last six matches)