Sheffield Wednesday vs Cardiff City Prediction and Betting Tips | January 6th 2024

Sheffield Wednesday will host Cardiff City at the Hillsborough Stadium on Saturday in another round of the 2023-24 FA Cup campaign.

The home side have picked up important points in recent days in their fight for survival in the Championship but will turn their attention to cup football this weekend. They beat 10-man Hull City 3-1 in their last match, with three different players getting on the scoresheet for the Owls in the second half before their opponents scored a consolation goal from the spot.

Sheffield Wednesday picked up a shock 2-1 victory over Newcastle United at this stage of the tournament last season and will hope they can replicate a similar showing this weekend.

Cardiff City have had their struggles in the English second tier of late but remain hopeful of securing a promotion playoff spot. They picked up a 2-1 win over Queens Park Rangers in their last match, with Dimitris Goutas heading home the opener in the 16th minute and Perry Ng heading in the game-winner 16 minutes from normal time.

The visitors locked horns with Leeds United at this stage of the competition last season, playing out a 2-2 draw in the first game before suffering a 5-2 defeat in the replay at Elland Road.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Cardiff City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 75 meetings between Wednesday and Cardiff. The hosts have won 28 of those games while the visitors have won one more. There have been 18 draws between the two teams.

The visitors have won their last two games in this fixture after winning just one of their previous 11.

Cardiff are without a clean sheet in their last six games in this fixture.

Wednesday are the joint-lowest-scoring side in the English Championship this season with a goal tally of 21.

Only six of the Owl's 16 league defeats this season have come on home turf.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Cardiff City Prediction

Wednesday are on a run of back-to-back victories after losing three of their four games prior. They have lost just one of their last five home games and will be looking forward to the weekend clash.

Cardiff's latest result ended a run of back-to-back winless outings and they will now be looking to kick on from that this weekend. They have, however, had their struggles on the road this season and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 Cardiff City

Sheffield Wednesday vs Cardiff City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sheffield Wednesday to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of their last six matchups)