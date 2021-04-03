Sheffield Wednesday vs Cardiff City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21 

Sheffield Wednesday and Cardiff City will trade tackles at Hillsborough on Monday, with three points at stake in the EFL Championship.

This matchday 40 fixture will feature sides who are in need of all three points for markedly different reasons.

While the hosts need the win to boost their slim chances of survival, Cardiff City are chasing a playoff spot and are currently five points off the pace.

Sheffield Wednesday suffered a 1-0 defeat away to second-placed Watford on Friday. A seventh-minute own goal by Tom Lees was all that separated the sides.

Cardiff City suffered a 1-0 defeat at home to Nottingham Forest. James Garner's first-half goal gave the visitors all three points.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Cardiff City Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on 72 occasions in the past and there is practically nothing to choose from in their head-to-head record.

Both sides have 27 wins apiece, while 18 previous games ended in a stalemate.

Their most recent meeting came on 12 September 2020 when first-half goals from Josh Windass and Jordan Rhodes gave Sheffield Wednesday a 2-0 away victory.

Advertisement

Neither side have exactly set the league alight in recent weeks but Sheffield United have been undeniably poorer. The Owls have just one win from their last 10 games, with eight defeats registered in that sequence.

Cardiff City, by contrast, have just one win from their last five league games and this has seen the Bluebirds fall off the pace in their promotion quest.

🗣 “I’m disappointed, the players are disappointed, but it’s what you do with that disappointment. I’ll certainly be back at it tomorrow, making sure there is a positive atmosphere around the place."



Watch in full on @CardiffCityTV ➡️ https://t.co/pFfdpcsXYd#CityAsOne pic.twitter.com/LrLatQDZiR — Cardiff City FC (@CardiffCityFC) April 2, 2021

Sheffield Wednesday form guide: L-W-D-L-L

Cardiff City form guide: L-W-D-L-D

Sheffield Wednesday vs Cardiff City Team News

Sheffield Wednesday

The home side have five players sidelined through injury. Cameron Dawson (knee), Massimo Luongo (knee), Moses Odubajo (hamstring), Joost van Aken (ankle) and Dominic Iorfa (Achilles tendon) are all unavailable.

There are no suspension concerns for manager Darren Moore.

Injuries: Moses Odubajo, Joost van Aken, Cameron Dawson, Massimo Luongo, Dominic Iorfa

Suspension: None

Cardiff City

The visitors have three players sidelined for the trip to Sheffield through injury. Joel Bagan (shoulder), Joseph Bennett (ACL) and Souleymane Bamba (cancer) are all unavailable for selection.

There are no suspension concerns for Cardiff City.

Advertisement

Injuries: Joseph Bennett, Joel Bagan

Cancer: Souleymane Bamba

Suspension: None

Sheffield Wednesday vs Cardiff City Predicted XI

Sheffield Wednesday Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Joseph Wildsmith (GK); Julian Boerner, Tom Lees, Osaze Urhoghide; Adam Reach, Sam Hutchinson, Joey Pelupessy, Callum Peterson; Barry Bannan; Josh Windass, Jordan Rhodes

The captain spoke pitchside following our narrow defeat against Watford #WATSHW — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) April 2, 2021

Cardiff City Predicted XI (3-4-3): Dillon Phillips (GK); Ciaron Brown, Aden Flint, Sean Morrison; Joe Ralls, Marlon Pack, Will Vaulks, Tom Sang; Harry Wilson, Kieffer Moore, Leandro Bacuna

Sheffield Wednesday vs Cardiff City Prediction

Cardiff City tend to struggle with inconsistency but Sheffield Wednesday's dire form means the hosts might not pose much of a challenge.

We are predicting a victory for the visitors, although they are capable of capitulating when least expected.

Prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 0-2 Cardiff City