Sheffield Wednesday vs Charlton Athletic prediction, preview, team news and more | League One 2021-22 

Sheffield Wednesday will welcome Charlton Athletic to Hillsborough for a matchday 36 fixture in League One on Saturday.

The home side will be looking to build on the 3-1 away comeback victory they registered over Doncaster Rovers last weekend. Their three goals came in the final 20 minutes, with Barry Bannan making sure of the win in the 83rd minute.

Charlton Athletic fell to a 2-0 defeat to MK Dons on home turf. Tennai Watson and Kaine Kesler scored in either half to guide the visitors to all three points.

The defeat left the Red Robins in the 16th spot, having garnered 39 points from 33 matches. Sheffield Wednesday sit in eighth spot and have 55 points to show for their efforts in 32 games.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Charlton Athletic Head-to-Head

This will be the 60th meeting between the two sides. Sheffield Wednesday have a slightly better record with 23 wins to their name, while 16 matches in the past have ended in a share of the spoils. Charlton Athletic were victorious on 20 occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in August 2021 and they could not be separated in a goalless draw on matchday one of the current campaign.

Sheffield Wednesday form guide: W-L-W-W-W

Charlton Athletic form guide: L-L-L-L-W

Sheffield Wednesday vs Charlton Athletic Team News

Sheffield Wednesday

Dennis Adeniran, Olamide Shodipo, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, Tyreece John-Jules, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Josh Windass and Harlee Dean are all unavailable due to injuries.

Lee Gregory, Sam Hutchinson, Dominic Iorfa and Chey Dunkley are doubts for the game.

Injuries: Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, Tyreece John-Jules, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Josh Windass, Harley Dean, Dennis Adeniran, Olamide Shodipo

Doubtful: Lee Gregory, Sam Hutchinson, Dominic Iorfa, Chey Dunkley

Suspension: None

Charlton Athletic FC @CAFCofficial On this day in 2014...



It was another memorable trip to Hillsborough as the Addicks sealed a place in the FA Cup quarter-finals with victory over



#cafc | cafc.co.uk On this day in 2014...It was another memorable trip to Hillsborough as the Addicks sealed a place in the FA Cup quarter-finals with victory over @swfc ⏪ On this day in 2014...It was another memorable trip to Hillsborough as the Addicks sealed a place in the FA Cup quarter-finals with victory over @swfc 💪🔴⚪ #cafc | cafc.co.uk https://t.co/HtMCebY3vl

Charlton Athletic

Chuks Aneke, Conor Washington, Corey Blackett-Taylor and Jake Forster-Caskey are all unavailable due to injuries.

Sam Lavelle is back in training after recovering from his groin injury, while Jayden Stockley remains a doubt for the game.

Injuries: Chuks Aneke, Conor Washington, Corey Blackett-Taylor, Jayden Stockley, Jake Forster-Caskey

Doubtful: Sam Lavelle, Jayden Stockley

Suspension: None

Sheffield Wednesday vs Charlton Athletic Predicted XI

Sheffield Wednesday Predicted XI (3-5-2): Bailey Peacock-Farrell (GK); Liam Palmer, Jordan Storey, Ciaran Brennan; Marvin Johnson, Barry Bannan, Massimo Luongo, George Byers, Jack Hunt; Florian Kamberi, Sylla Sow

Charlton Athletic Predicted XI (3-5-2): Craig MacGillivray (GK); Akin Famewo, Sam Lavelle, Chris Gunter; Juan Familia-Castillo, George Dobson, Albie Morgan, Alex Gilbey, Adam Matthews; Mason Burstow, Jonathan Leko

Sheffield Wednesday vs Charlton Athletic Prediction

Sheffield Wednesday are currently on an upward trajectory and their recent positive form has seen them make a late promotion surge.

Charlton Athletic, by contrast, are currently in free fall and are staring dangerously at a relegation battle. Given the current form of both sides, the hosts are favorites and we are backing the Owls to secure a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 2-0 Charlton Athletic

Edited by Shardul Sant