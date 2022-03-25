Sheffield Wednesday vs Cheltenham Town prediction, preview, team news and more | League One 2021-22

League One continues this weekend and will see Sheffield Wednesday host Cheltenham Town at the Hillsborough Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Sheffield Wednesday have had mixed results of late and are on a run of back-to-back draws. They played out a goalless draw against Gillingham last time out and were far from their best as they struggled to cope with the relegation battlers.

The home team sit seventh in the League One table with 66 points from 38 games. They can return to the playoff spots with a win on Saturday and will be looking to do just that.

Cheltenham Town were beaten 2-0 by high-flying Plymouth Argyle in their last game and perhaps deserved more from the game but could not find a way past Michael Cooper in the opposition goal.

The Robins sit mid-table in 12th place, with 50 points from 39 games. The newly-promoted outfit look set to retain their League One status this season and will now be targeting a top-half finish.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Cheltenham Town Head-to-Head

The reverse of Saturday's fixture marked the first-ever meeting between the two sides. The game ended 2-2, with Cheltenham Town taking an early lead and then falling behind in the second half before drawing level at the death.

Sheffield Wednesday Form Guide: D-D-W-L-W

Cheltenham Town Form Guide: L-W-W-L-W

Sheffield Wednesday vs Cheltenham Town Team News

Sheffield Wednesday

The hosts will be without Dennis Adeniran, Tyreece John-Jules, Liam Palmer and Lewis Gibson on Saturday as all four men are injured. However, the quartet are expected to make their return next month.

Josh Windass and Olamide Shodipo are both doubts for the game, while Saido Berahino is unavailable due to international assignments.

Injured: Dennis Adeniran, Tyreece John-Jules, Liam Palmer, Lewis Gibson

Doubtful: Josh Windass, Olamide Shodipo

Unavailable: Saido Berahino

Suspended: None

Cheltenham Town

Dan Nlundulu, Kion Etete and Ben Williams are all injured and will not play this weekend.

Conor Thomas and Charlie Brown are both recovering from injuries but may not be available this Saturday. Aaron Ramsey has been called up to the England Under-19 squad and will be absent as well.

Injured: Dan Nlundulu, Kion Etete, Ben Williams

Doubtful: Conor Thomas, Charlie Brown

Unavailable: Aaron Ramsey

Suspended: None

Sheffield Wednesday vs Cheltenham Town Predicted XI

Sheffield Wednesday Predicted XI (3-5-2): Bailey Peacock-Farrell (GK); Jordan Storey, Cheyenne Dunkley, Sam Hutchinson; Marvin Johnson, Barry Bannan, Massimo Luongo, George Byers, Jack Hunt; Callum Patterson, Lee Gregory

Cheltenham Town Predicted XI (3-5-2): Owen Evans; Charlie Raglan, Matthew Pollock, William Boyle; Sean Long, Callum Wright, Elliot Bonds, Liam Sercombe, Lewis Freestone; Matty Blair, Alfie May

Sheffield Wednesday vs Cheltenham Town Prediction

Sheffield Wednesday are on a run of back-to-back draws but have lost just one of their last seven games. They have one of the best home records in the league, with 12 wins from 19 games, and will be looking to capitalize on their home advantage.

Cheltenham Town have won three of their last five games but have struggled away from home this season. The hosts should win this one.

Prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 Cheltenham Town

