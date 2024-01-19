Sheffield Wednesday vs Coventry City Prediction and Betting Tips | January 20th 2024

Fresh off the back of suffering their first defeat of the year, Sheffield Wednesday play host to Coventry City at the Hillsborough Stadium on Saturday.

Coventry have won their three games in all competitions since the turn of the year and will be looking to extend their 100 per cent record in 2024.

Sheffield Wednesday's first defeat in 2024 came when they fell to a 4-0 loss against Southampton at the St. Mary's Stadium last Saturday.

Prior to that, the Owls were on a three-match winning streak, including a resounding 4-0 victory over Cardiff City in the FA Cup third round on January 6.

With 22 points from 37 matches, Sheffield Wednesday are currently 22nd in the EFL Championship table, four points behind 21st-placed Huddersfield Town just outside the relegation zone.

Coventry City made it three wins from three in 2024 last weekend when they stunned Leicester City to a 3-1 victory at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

The Sky Blues have now gone nine consecutive games without defeat across all competitions, picking up six wins and three draws since a 2-1 loss against Ipswich Town on December 2.

With 40 points from 27 matches, Coventry are currently sixth in the league table, only above seventh-placed Sunderland on goal difference.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Coventry City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 33 wins from the last 85 meetings between the sides, Coventry City boasts a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Sheffield Wednesday have picked up 29 wins since their first encounter in January 1911, while the spoils have been shared on 23 occasions.

Coventry are unbeaten in their last three away matches, picking up two wins and one draw since December’s defeat at Ipswich.

Sheffield are unbeaten in five of their last six home games across all competitions, claiming four wins and one draw since late November.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Coventry City Prediction

Sheffield will be looking to bounce back from last week’s defeat and resume their surge from the danger zone. However, they face the stern challenge of taking on a high-flying Coventry side who are unbeaten in nine consecutive matches.

We predict the Sky Blues will continue their perfect record in the new year and claim maximum points at the Hillsborough Stadium.

Prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 1-3 Coventry City

Sheffield Wednesday vs Coventry City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Coventry to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of Coventry’s last five matches)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in five of the Sky Blues’ last six games)