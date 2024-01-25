Sheffield Wednesday vs Coventry City Prediction and Betting Tips | January 26th 2024

Sheffield Wednesday and Coventry City are back in action in the FA Cup when they lock horns at the Hillsborough Stadium on Friday.

This will be the second of their league-and-cup doubleheader, with the Sky Blues claiming a 2-1 win when they faced off in the EFL Championship last Saturday.

Sheffield Wednesday were guilty of a lack of sting in attack last Saturday when Ben Sheaf struck twice to inspire Coventry to a narrow 2-1 victory at the Hillsborough Stadium.

Prior to that, the Owls suffered a 4-0 hammering at the hands of Southampton on January 13 which saw their three-game winning streak come to an end.

Sheffield Wednesday now turn their attention to the FA Cup, where they cruised through the third round courtesy of a 4-0 home win over Cardiff City on January 6.

Coventry City, on the other hand, kicked off their quest for a first FA Cup title since 1987 on January 6, when they thrashed Oxford United 6-2 at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Mark Robins’ men head into Friday’s game unbeaten in their last 10 outings across all competitions, including four wins in their four matches since the turn of the year.

This fine run of form has seen Coventry surge into the playoffs places as they sit sixth in the EFL Championship table, having picked up 43 points from 28 games.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Coventry City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 34 wins from the last 86 meetings between the sides, Coventry City holds a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Sheffield Wednesday have picked up 29 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 23 occasions.

Coventry are on a three-match winning streak against the Owls, scoring six goals and keeping two clean sheets since a 1-0 loss in December 2020.

The Sky Blues are unbeaten in 10 consecutive matches across all competitions, claiming seven wins and three draws since a 2-1 loss against Ipswich Town on December 2.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Coventry City Prediction

Still licking their wounds from last weekend’s defeat, Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to exact revenge against Coventry City. However, the Sky Blues have flown out of the blocks this year and we are backing them to maintain their 100% record in 2024 with another narrow victory.

Prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 1-2 Coventry City

Sheffield Wednesday vs Coventry City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Coventry to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in Coventry’s last five matches)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in the Sky Blues’ last five outings)