Sheffield Wednesday vs Coventry City Prediction and Betting Tips | October 4th 2025

The EFL Championship returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Sheffield Wednesday play host to Coventry City on Saturday. The Sky Blues are flying under Frank Lampard this term and could move into first place with a win this weekend.
It was two points dropped for Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday when they played out a 2-2 draw with Birmingham City after conceding a 99th-minute equalizer at St. Andrew's Stadium.
Before that, the Owls snapped their three-game losing streak courtesy of a 2-1 victory over Portsmouth on September 20, one week before playing out a 1-1 draw against Queens Park Rangers on home turf.
Sheffield Wednesday have picked up just six points from their eight Championship matches so far to sit 23rd in the table, only above rock-bottom Sheffield United with three points.
On the other hand, Coventry City turned in another dominant team display last time out as they cruised to a 4-0 victory over Millwall when the two sides squared off at the Den.
Lampard’s side have gone unbeaten in each of their eight league matches so far, picking up four wins and four draws while scoring an impressive 22 goals and keeping four clean sheets so far.
With 16 points from a possible 24, Coventry City are currently second in the Championship standings, two points behind league leaders Middlesbrough.
Sheffield Wednesday vs Coventry City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- With 37 wins from the last 91 meetings between the sides, Coventry City boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.
- Sheffield Wednesday have picked up 30 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 24 occasions.
- Coventry are unbeaten in seven of their last eight matches against the Owls, picking up six wins and one draw since January 2021.
- Sheffield have won just one of their most recent seven home games across all competitions while losing four and claiming two draws since late April.
- The Sky Blues are on a run of nine back-to-back matches without defeat in Championship, picking up four wins and five draws since May’s 2-1 loss against Sunderland in the playoff.
Sheffield Wednesday vs Coventry City Prediction
Sheffield and Coventry have endured a contrasting start to the campaign, with Frank Lampard’s men unbeaten in the league and aiming to climb top the top of the standings.
The Sky Blues are currently firing on all cylinders at the attacking end of the pitch and we are backing them to see off a Sheffield side who have struggled to impose themselves on home turf.
Prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 1-3 Coventry City
Sheffield Wednesday vs Coventry City Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Coventry to win
Tip 2: First to score - Coventry (The visitors have netted the opening goal in their last eight games against Sheffield)
Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in their last six encounters)