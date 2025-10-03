Sheffield Wednesday vs Coventry City Prediction and Betting Tips | October 4th 2025

The EFL Championship returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Sheffield Wednesday play host to Coventry City on Saturday. The Sky Blues are flying under Frank Lampard this term and could move into first place with a win this weekend.

It was two points dropped for Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday when they played out a 2-2 draw with Birmingham City after conceding a 99th-minute equalizer at St. Andrew's Stadium.

Before that, the Owls snapped their three-game losing streak courtesy of a 2-1 victory over Portsmouth on September 20, one week before playing out a 1-1 draw against Queens Park Rangers on home turf.

Sheffield Wednesday have picked up just six points from their eight Championship matches so far to sit 23rd in the table, only above rock-bottom Sheffield United with three points.

On the other hand, Coventry City turned in another dominant team display last time out as they cruised to a 4-0 victory over Millwall when the two sides squared off at the Den.

Lampard’s side have gone unbeaten in each of their eight league matches so far, picking up four wins and four draws while scoring an impressive 22 goals and keeping four clean sheets so far.

With 16 points from a possible 24, Coventry City are currently second in the Championship standings, two points behind league leaders Middlesbrough.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Coventry City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 37 wins from the last 91 meetings between the sides, Coventry City boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Sheffield Wednesday have picked up 30 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 24 occasions.

Coventry are unbeaten in seven of their last eight matches against the Owls, picking up six wins and one draw since January 2021.

Sheffield have won just one of their most recent seven home games across all competitions while losing four and claiming two draws since late April.

The Sky Blues are on a run of nine back-to-back matches without defeat in Championship, picking up four wins and five draws since May’s 2-1 loss against Sunderland in the playoff.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Coventry City Prediction

Sheffield and Coventry have endured a contrasting start to the campaign, with Frank Lampard’s men unbeaten in the league and aiming to climb top the top of the standings.

The Sky Blues are currently firing on all cylinders at the attacking end of the pitch and we are backing them to see off a Sheffield side who have struggled to impose themselves on home turf.

Prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 1-3 Coventry City

Sheffield Wednesday vs Coventry City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Coventry to win

Tip 2: First to score - Coventry (The visitors have netted the opening goal in their last eight games against Sheffield)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in their last six encounters)

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More