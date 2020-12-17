Sheffield Wednesday vs Coventry City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Bottom of the table Sheffield Wednesday will take on Coventry City on Saturday at the Hillsborough Stadium in the EFL Championship. Their newly promoted opponents Coventry City are 18th and just six points clear of the drop zone. However, they are currently on a run of eight games without a defeat and could pose problems to Tony Pulis' men.

Sheffield Wednesday last tasted a win nine matches ago and are desperate for three points as they languish at the bottom with thirteen points separating them and their Saturday opponents.

Sheffield Wednesday have had a nightmarish season so far. Having scored just 10 goals from the first nineteen games, they have also had several disciplinary issues and had five of their players sent off on different occasions.

On the other hand, Coventry City offered no great shakes up until they embarked on their eight-match unbeaten streak. They have shown significant improvement over the past few weeks and have kept four clean sheets while letting in just four goals over the last eight matches.

Random stat of the day:



No team in the top 5 European leagues or the Football League have hit the woodwork more times this season than Coventry City (11).



Rennes are the only other team to have hit the woodwork 10 times.#PUSB pic.twitter.com/VJPLoGBJZi — Championship Ballers (@ChampBallers) December 16, 2020

Sheffield Wednesday vs Coventry City Head-to-Head

Sheffield Wednesday and Coventry City have locked horns 82 times till date. Coventry City have the slightest edge over the hosts. They have won the fixture on 31 occasions while Sheffield Wednesday has won 28 times. 23 matches have ended in draws.

The last time these two sides met was 10 years ago and they played out a 1-1 draw.

Sheffield Wednesday form guide: D-L-L-L-L

Coventry City form guide: D-W-D-W-D

Sheffield Wednesday vs Coventry City Team News

Sheffield Wednesday players told they will receive full wages by Christmas - @mcgrathmikehttps://t.co/eOUx9zHtkU — Telegraph Sport (@TelegraphSport) December 17, 2020

Tony Pulis has quite a long list of injuries. Julian Borner and veteran goalkeeper Keiren Westwood are all expected to be sidelined for this match as well. Massimo Luongo will also miss out. Meanwhile, Dominic Iorfa is out for the season with an Achilles tendon injury.

Injuries: Julian Borner, Kieren Westwood, Massimo Luongo and Dominic Iorfa

Doubtful: Cameron Dawson

Suspensions: None

As for Coventry City, Liam Kelly, Marko Marosi and Matt Goden are all sidelined for this one. Jodi Jones is not going to feature again this season after suffering an ACL injury.

Injuries: Jodi Jones, Liam Kelly, Marko Marosi and Matt Goden

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Sheffield Wednesday vs Coventry City Predicted Lineups

Sheffield Wednesday Predicted XI (5-4-1): Joe Wildsmith, Reach, van Aken, Tom Lees, Dunkley, Moses Odubajo, Kadeem Harris, Callum Paterson, Shaw, Barry Bannan, Josh Windass

Coventry City Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Ben Wilson, Leo Ostigard, Kyle McFadzean, Dominic Hyam, Fankaty Dabo, Hamer, Ben Sheaf, Sam McCallum, Callum O'Hare, Jamie Allen, Tyler Walker

Sheffield Wednesday vs Coventry City Prediction

Though Coventry City have been undefeated in their last eight games, five of them have been draws. However, Sheffield Wednesday are much worse and it looks like Coventry City might just be able to extend their undefeated streak on Saturday.

Prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 0-2 Coventry City