Sheffield Wednesday vs Fleetwood Town Prediction and Betting Tips | January 28, 2023

Sheffield Wednesday will entertain Fleetwood Town at Venue Hillsborough in the FA Cup on Saturday (January 28).

The two teams will renew hostilities following a League One clash at the weekend. Sheffield beat Fleetwood 1-0 to extend their flawless run to six games and are unbeaten in their last 20 outings. Their last setback was in October against Plymouth Argyle.

The Owls are three-time FA Cup winners and three-time runners-up, but they haven't reached the final since 1993 (lost to Arsenal). They were knocked out in the first round last season.

Fleetwood, meanwhile, beat sixth-tier side Oxford City 3-1 and Ebbsfleet United 1-0 to open their campaign. Widely tipped as underdogs, they pulled off a 2-1 shock win over Championship outfit QPR to reach the fourth round. However, they have been disappointing in League One.

The Fishermen have lost their last three league games, including two at home. They're 17th in the standings with 29 points after 27 games, while Sheffield, who are second, have 58 points. So it's going to be a tough assignment for the visitors.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Fleetwood Town Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sheffield have prevailed in their four clashes with Fleetwood, outscoring them 7-3.

The hosts have scored 11 goals in their last five games across competitions.

Sheffield are unbeaten in their last five home games.

Fleetwood have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five away games.

Sheffield have won their last five games, while Fleetwood have won twice and lost thrice in the same period.

Form Guide: Sheffield Wednesday – W-W-W-W-W; Fleetwood Town – L-L-L-W-W.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Fleetwood Town Prediction

Josh Windass and Michael Smith are the hosts’ top performers this season, with seven goals apiece, which they will look to improve on Saturday.

Carlos Mendes and Shaun Rooney are the visitors’ main attacking threats with five and four goals respectively. However, two key defenders, Michael Devlin and Darnell Johnson, have been ruled out with injury. High-flying Sheffield should win this one.

Prediction: Sheffield 3-1 Fleetwood

Sheffield Wednesday vs Fleetwood Town Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Sheffield

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Sheffield to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Fleetwood Town to score - Yes

