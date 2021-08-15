Sheffield Wednesday vs Fleetwood Town prediction, preview, team news and more | League One 2021-22 

Sheffield Wednesday host Fleetwood Town at Hillsborough, with three points on the line in League One on Tuesday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a routine 2-0 victory over Doncaster Rovers on Saturday. Barry Bannan and Dennis Adeniran scored in the space of three second-half minutes to hand the Owls all three points.

Fleetwood suffered a 2-1 defeat away to Lincoln City. Anthony Scully scored a second-half brace to help the hosts complete their comeback victory.

That defeat left the Lanchasire outfit in the relegation zone and they are just one of three sides who are yet to pick up a point this season. Sheffield Wednesday occupy the final playoff spot, with four points garnered from two matches.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Fleetwood Town Head-to-Head

This will only be the eighth meeting between the sides and Fleetwood Town have a better record with three wins to their game.

Sheffield Wednesday were victorious on just one occasion, while three previous matches ended in draws.

Their most recent meeting came in a League One fixture in December 2014 when goals from Antoni Carcevic and Bob Harris saw the sides share the spoils in a 1-1 draw.

The visitors have lost all three competitive fixtures they have played in this season. Wednesday have picked up four points from two League One games.

Sheffield Wednesday form guide (all competitions): W-D-L

Fleetwood Town form guide (all competitions): L-L-L

Sheffield Wednesday vs Fleetwood Town Team News

Sheffield Wednesday

Josh Windass is still recovering from his hamstring injury, having recently extended his contract with Wednesday.

Injury: Josh Windass

Suspension: None

Fleetwood Town

There are no known injuries or suspension worries for the Cod Army.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Sheffield Wednesday vs Fleetwood Town Predicted XI

Sheffield Wednesday Predicted XI (4-3-3): Bailey Peacock-Farrell (GK); Liam Palmer, Sam Hutchinson, Dominic Iorfa, Jack Hunt; Barry Bannan, Lewis Wing, Dennis Adeniran; Marvin Johnson, Florian Kamberi, Andre Green

Fleetwood Town Predicted XI (3-4-3): Alex Caims (GK); Danny Andrew, Tom Clarke, James Hill; Max Clark, Jordan Rossiter, Jay Matete, Bradley Halliday; Callum Morton, Gerard Garner, Shaydon Morris

Sheffield Wednesday vs Fleetwood Town Prediction

Sheffield Wednesday are seeking immediate promotion back to the EFL Championship and it is imperative that they start the season strongly.

Fleetwood Town have not shown any form of quality this season and will have to step up their performances considerably if they are to avoid relegation.

We are predicting a comfortable victory for the home side.

Prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 2-0 Fleetwood Town

