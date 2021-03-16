Sheffield Wednesday vs Huddersfield Town prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Sheffield Wednesday hope to end their winless run in the Championship when they host fellow strugglers Huddersfield Town at Hillsborough Stadium on Wednesday.

Second from bottom in the league table with 28 points from 35 games, the Owls have won only nine times all season and look set to be relegated.

They're currently on a seven-game winless run, including three under Darren Moore, who took charge at the start of March.

He's been unable to lift them out of the lurch so far. With time running out, the Sheffield outfit's decade-long run in the Championship might be heading to a close.

Meanwhile, the Terriers haven't covered themselves in glory either, as they're down in 18th position and just nine points clear of the bottom-three.

However, things have been looking up for them recently, after going three games without a defeat, including a 1-0 away victory to Queens Park Rangers.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Huddersfield Head-To-Head

In 105 games, Sheffield Wednesday have beaten Huddersfield only 29 times, but lost to them on 41 occasions.

That included a 2-0 defeat away from home in December, which was also their first league meeting since May 2012.

Sheffield Wednesday Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-L

Huddersfield Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-D-D-W

Sheffield Wednesday vs Huddersfield Town Team News

Sheffield Wednesday

The Owls have a clean bill of health going into the match. Meanwhile, centre-back Julian Borner is available again after serving his ban for the red card he received against Reading.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Huddersfield Town

The Terriers are without Christopher Schindler, who's been out with a knee injury since December. Meanwhile, Carel Eiting picked up a similar issue in January and isn't expected to return until April.

Injured: Christopher Schindler and Carel Eiting

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Sheffield Wednesday vs Huddersfield Town Predicted XI

Sheffield Wednesday (3-4-2-1): Keiren Westwood; Tom Lees, Sam Hutchinson, Osaze Urhoghide; Kadeem Harris, Barry Bannan, Joey Pelupessy, Liam Palmer; Josh Windass, Adam Reach; Jordan Rhodes.

Huddersfield (3-4-1-2): Ryan Schofield; Rarmani Edmonds-Green, Richard Keogh, Naby Sarr; Pipa, Juninho Bacuna, Jonathan Hogg, Aaron Rowe; Lewis O'Brien; Fraizer Campbell, Isaac Mbenza.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Huddersfield Town Prediction

The Owls are unbeaten against Huddersfield at home since November 2013 and that will give them a psychological edge here.

However, they've been atrocious lately, and this might be the best time for the Terries to get something from their Hillsborough visit.

Prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 Huddersfield Town