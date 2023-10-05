Sheffield Wednesday vs Huddersfield Town Prediction and Betting Tips | October 7, 2023 

Sheffield Wednesday welcome Huddersfield Town to Hillsborough for an EFL Championship matchday 11 fixture on Saturday (October 7).

The hosts are coming off a 1-0 defeat at West Bromwich Albion in midweek. John Swift's 13th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Huddersfield, meanwhile, suffered a harrowing 4-1 defeat at Birmingham City. Siriki Dembele scored a brace to guide his side to victory.

The defeat left the Terriers in 19th place in the points table with 10 points to show for their efforts after as many games. Sheffield, meanwhile, remain rooted to the bottom of the standings with two points, seven away from safety.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Huddersfield Town Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 54th meeting between the two sides, with Huddersfield leding 27-21.

Their most recent meetng in August 2021 saw Huddersfield win on penalties following a goalless draw in the EFL Cup first round.

Sheffield are one of just sides without a win in the Championship this season.

Huddersfield's last seven away Championship games have seen both teams score.

Their last 10 meetings have produced less than three goals.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Huddersfield Town Prediction

Sheffield are looking like sure bankers to be relegated, going without a win in their opening 10 games. The Owls have made the worst start to a campaign in club history. Their defeat to West Brom left them seven points away from safety and saw them part ways with Xisco Munoz.

Caretaker manager Neil Thompson will hope to kickstart his tenure with a win against another struggling side in a potential relegation six-pointer. Huddersfield's games on their travels tend to be open affairs, so it will be interesting to see how the visitors fare against the league's worst attack.

A cagey game can be expected in South Yorkshire, but expect the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Sheffield 1-1 Huddersfield

Sheffield Wednesday vs Huddersfield Town Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals