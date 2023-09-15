Sheffield Wednesday vs Ipswich Town Prediction and Betting Tips | September 16, 2023 

Sheffield Wednesday welcome fellow new boys Ipswich Town to Hillsborough for an EFL Championship matchday six fixture on Saturday (September 16).

The hosts will look to return to winning ways following their goalless draw at Leeds United just before the international break.

Ipswich, meanwhile, triumphed 3-2 over Cardiff City in a comeback win. Aaron Ramsey and Joe Ralls scored in either half to help the Welsh outfit take a two-goal lead in the 52nd minute. However, Nathan Broadhead halved the deficit just before the hour mark before Freddie Ladipo's second-half brace helped complete the comeback.

The win took the Tractor Boys to second place in the points table, having garnered 12 points from five games. Sheffield, meanwhile, are second from bottom and have one point to show for their efforts after five outings.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Ipswich Town Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed 67 times, with Ipswich leading 21-20.

Their most recent meeting was a 2-2 stalemate in League One in February 2023.

This is Sheffield's worst start to a league campaign since 2007-08.

Fourteen of their last 17 meetings have seen both teams score.

Ipswich have scored 11 goals this season, the second-most in the league, behind only Norwich City (14).

Sheffield are unbeaten in six meetings with Ipswich, winning three.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Ipswich Town Prediction

The two newly promoted sides have had contrasting starts to their respective campaign. Sheffield are already in an early relegation scrap, while Ipswich are among the early pacesetters in the promotion race.

The Owls have a good record in recent games against Ipswich, but the visitors' fine run of form means they will fancy their chances of a win. Expect Ipswich to claim a narrow win with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Sheffield 1-2 Ipswich

Sheffield Wednesday vs Ipswich Town Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Ipswich to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Ipswich to score over 1.5 goals