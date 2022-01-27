Sheffield Wednesday vs Ipswich Town prediction, preview, team news and more | League One 2021-22 

Sheffield Wednesday will host Ipswich Town at Hillsborough in a League One matchday 30 fixture on Saturday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 3-2 defeat away to Oxford United in the league last weekend. Matt Taylor scored a brace to help his side secure a comeback victory.

Ipswich Town secured maximum points thanks to a 2-0 away victory over AFC Wimbledon in a rescheduled fixture on Tuesday. Wes Burns scored a second-half brace in the game.

Ipswich Town FC @IpswichTown Kieran McKenna ahead of Saturday's trip to Sheffield Wednesday.



#itfc Kieran McKenna ahead of Saturday's trip to Sheffield Wednesday. 🎥 Kieran McKenna ahead of Saturday's trip to Sheffield Wednesday.👇 #itfc https://t.co/rP3VBZRMgz

The victory helped the Blues climb to eighth spot in the table, having garnered 41 points from 28 matches. They sit just one point above Sheffield Wednesday who are directly beneath them in ninth place.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Ipswich Town Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 54 occasions in the past and have been evenly matched, with 20 wins apiece while 14 matches ended in a share of the spoils.

One of those draws came in their most recent meeting, a 1-1 stalemate that saw Dennis Adeniran and Conor Chaplin score in either half.

Sheffield United have lost three of their last five matches in the league while Ipswich Town have won four of their last five league games.

Sheffield Wednesday form guide: L-W-L-L-W

Ipswich Town form guide: W-W-L-W-W

Sheffield Wednesday vs Ipswich Town Team News

Sheffield Wednesday

Lewis Gibson is unavailable due to an injury.

Injury: Lewis Gibson

Suspension: None

Ipswich Town

There are no known injuries for the visitors to worry about. However, defender Kane Vincent-Young is suspended due to his injury time dismissal on Tuesday.

Lee Evans will be assessed on Friday ahead of the game.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: Lee Evans

Suspension: Kane Vincent-Young

Sheffield Wednesday vs Ipswich Town Predicted XI

Sheffield Wednesday Predicted XI (3-5-2): Bailey Peacock-Farrell (GK); Marvin Johnson, Sam Hutchinson, Liam Palmer; Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, Barry Bannan, Massimo Luongo, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Jack Hunt; Sylla Sow, Lee Gregory

Ipswich Town Predicted XI (3-4-3): Christian Walton (GK); George Edmundson, Luke Woolfenden, Jonoi Donacien; Cameron Burgess, Tom Carroll, Tyreeq Bakinson, Wes Burns; Sone Aluko, Kayden Jackson, James Norwood

Sheffield Wednesday vs Ipswich Town Prediction

There is very little to choose from between the two sides, as evidenced by their close proximity in the table. Ipswich Town have been the more consistent side but Sheffield Wednesday have home advantage in their favor.

The two sides still have a shot at promotion through the playoffs and are likely to each go out for the win. However, we are backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring draw.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 Ipswich Town

Edited by Manas Mitul