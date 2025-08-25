Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds United Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th August 2025

Leeds United visit Hillsborough on Tuesday to face off with Sheffield Wednesday in the second round of the EFL Cup. The Peacocks could still be reeling from a crushing 5-0 loss to Arsenal in the Premier League at the weekend. Jurrien Timber and Viktor Gyokeres both netted a brace while Bukayo Saka scored one as Leeds were taken to the cleaners at the Emirates on Saturday.

Having secured promotion back to the top flight, Leeds began their campaign with a narrow 1-0 win over Everton on the opening day, but Arsenal cut short their celebrations and how.

Daniel Farke's side will look to the cup for some respite and will be encouraged to see that Sheffield are yet to win a game in the 2025-26 season.

In three EFL Championship games so far, the Owls have lost twice and drawn once to accrue just a single point. They languish in 21st position, one of the seven teams still winless in the competition right now.

Their only positive note so far has been the penalty shootout win over Bolton Wanderers in the first round of the EFL Cup. The sides played out a pulsating 3-3 draw before Sheffield prevailed 4-2 on penalties to set up a clash with Leeds.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds United Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 103 clashes between the sides in the past, with Leeds winning 42 times over Sheffield and losing on 34 occasions.

Leeds are on a three-game winning run against the Owls and remain unbeaten in their last four.

Sheffield Wednesday have failed to score in their last four games against Leeds United.

Each of the last seven clashes between Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United have seen a side keep a clean sheet.

The Owls are winless in four games this season in all competitions, losing and drawing twice each.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds United Prediction

Leeds United boast an incredible record against Sheffield Wednesday in recent clashes, which should give them a psychological advantage. The 5-0 hammering by Arsenal may continue to weigh heavily on them, but Sheffield's own struggles mean they should be alright. We expect Leeds United to secure a narrow win.

Prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 0-1 Leeds United

Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Leeds United to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

