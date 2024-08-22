Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds United Prediction and Betting Tips | August 23, 2024

Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United get round three of EFL Championship underway when they lock horns at the Hillsborough Stadium on Friday (August 24). Leeds are winless this campaign in three matches across competitions.

Meanwhile, Sheffield were sent crashing back to earth last weekend with a 4-0 hammering against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light. Before that, Danny Rohl’s men had kicked off the season with an emphatic 4-0 victory over Plymouth Argyle in their Championship opener on August 11, having beating Hull City 2-1 at the MKM Stadium in the EFL Cup first round.

After two games on the road, Sheffield return to the Hillsborough Stadium, where they are on a five-game unbeaten run in the league, winning the last two.

Leeds, meanwhile, were involved in a share of the spoils for the second consecutive league game, as they played out a goalless draw with West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

Sandwiched between the two draws, Daniel Farke’s men were dumped out of the EFL Cup in the opening round courtesy of a 3-0 home defeat to Middlesbrough on August 14.

Leeds are winless in four competitive matches, losing twice, since beating Norwich City 4-0 in the play-offs on May 16.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In the last 101 meetings, Leeds lead 40-34.

Leeds have won just one of their last six Championship away matches, losing twice, since March.

Sheffield are unbeaten in five home games in the league, winning two, since losing 2-0 against Leeds on March 8.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds United Prediction

Leeds have stumbled into the new campaign and will head into the weekend in search of a pick-me-up. While Sheffield will look to bounce back from their humbling loss to Sunderland, expect Leeds to do just enough to secure a narrow victory.

Prediction: Sheffield 1-2 Leeds

Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Leeds to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in six of Sheffield’s last seven games.)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been at least 11 corners in Sheffield’s last six outings.)

