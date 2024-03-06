Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds United Prediction and Betting Tips | March 8th 2024

Sheffield Wednesday will welcome Leeds United to Hillsborough Stadium in the EFL Championship on Friday.

The hosts have seen an upturn in form recently, recording four consecutive wins. They met Plymouth Argyle at home in the midweek clash on Tuesday, recording a 1-0 win, thanks to Djeidi Gassama's 60th-minute strike. After four consecutive wins, they have 38 points from 36 games, trailing 16th-placed Plymouth by just two points.

The visitors were held to a 1-1 draw by Huddersfield Town last week and returned to winning ways on Tuesday, with a 1-0 home triumph over Stoke City. Daniel James scored the only goal of the match in the 33rd minute. They remained in third place in the league standings after that win, trailing league leaders Leicester City by five points.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 100 times in all competitions since 1920. They have contested these meetings closely, with the visitors having a narrow 39-34 lead in wins and 27 games ending in draws.

The last five meetings between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals, with three clean sheets apiece for either side.

The hosts have won five of their last six league games in all competitions, keeping four clean sheets.

The two teams met after three years in the reverse fixture in September, which ended in a goalless draw.

Sheffield Wednesday are unbeaten in their last five home games in all competitions and have suffered just one defeat in eight home games in 2024.

Leeds United are unbeaten in their last 11 Championship games and have won four of their five away games in 2024.

Sheffield are unbeaten in their last three home meetings against the visitors, keeping two clean sheets.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds United Prediction

The Owls head into the match on a four-game winning run, keeping three clean sheets, and are strong favorites. Interestingly, they won four games in a row for the first time since April 2017 and will look to build on that form. They have lost just one of their eight home games in 2024 across all competitions.

Barry Bannan suffered a blow to the head in their 1-0 win over Plymouth on Tuesday and is a doubt for the crucial match. Liam Palmer and Bambo Diaby started from the bench on Tuesday and are likely to be named in the starting XI here.

The Whites returned to winning ways after two games on Tuesday. They have scored one goal apiece in their last two league outings and will look to improve upon that record. Interestingly, they have failed to score in their last three meetings against the hosts, which is cause for concern.

Jamie Shackleton and Jaidon Anthony were absent in their home game against Stoke City and remain doubtful ahead of the trip to Sheffield. Daniel Farke started Joël Piroe and Junior Firpo from the bench on Tuesday, and the duo might get the nod to start here.

Considering the current form of the two teams and recent history, a closely contested draw is likely to ensue.

Prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 Leeds United

Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Iké Ugbo to score or assist any time - Yes