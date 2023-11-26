Sheffield Wednesday vs Leicester City Prediction and Betting Tips | November 29th 2023

Sheffield Wednesday will host Leicester City at the Hillsborough Stadium on Wednesday in another round of the 2023-24 EFL Championship campaign.

The home side have endured a poor return to the English second tier and currently find themselves languishing in the drop zone. They were beaten 2-1 by Birmingham City last time out and had looked set to be headed toward a point before their opponents scored a late winner.

Sheffield Wednesday sit rock bottom in the Championship table with just six points picked up so far. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and return to winning ways on Wednesday.

Leicester City, on the other hand, have enjoyed a brilliant campaign and are pushing for an immediate return to the Premier League. They returned to winning ways on Saturday, picking up a 2-0 win over Watford, with veteran striker Jamie Vardy coming off the bench to score a late brace for the Foxes.

The visitors sit atop the league standings with 42 points from 17 games and will be looking to add to that tally this week.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Leicester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Historically, there have been 110 meetings between Wednesday and Leicester. The hosts have won 42 of their previous matchups while the visitors have won two fewer. There have been 28 draws between the two teams.

The last competitive matchup between the two teams came back in 2014 when they faced off in a Championship clash which the visitors won 2-1.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last three matches.

Leicester have picked up 21 points on the road in the Championship this season, the highest in the competition so far.

The Owls are the lowest-scoring side in the English second tier this season with a goal tally of eight.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Leicester City Prediction

Wednesday are on a three-game losing streak and have won just one of their last 17 games across all competitions. They have won just one of their eight home league games this season and could struggle here.

Leicester, meanwhile, saw their latest result end a run of back-to-back defeats and they will aim to build on that this week. They are overwhelming favorites for the midweek clash and should win this one fairly easily.

Prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 0-2 Leicester City

Sheffield Wednesday vs Leicester City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Leicester City to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the last six matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of their last 11 matchups)