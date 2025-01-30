Sheffield Wednesday vs Luton Town Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st February, 2025

Sheffield Wednesday take on Luton Town in the 30th round of games in the Championship on Saturday. The two teams are in opposite halves of the points table.

Danny Rohl's Sheffield are coming off a 2-0 win at Queens Park Rangers last weekend. Following a goalless first period at Loftus Road, the Owls opened the scoring through Michael Smith 18 minutes from time.

Callum Peterson confirmed the three points in the 88th minute as Rohl's side returned to winning ways after three matches, losing one. Sheffield are tenth in the standings, with 41 points from 29 games, winning 11.

Meanwhile, Matt Bllomfield's Luton are fresh off a 1-0 home loss to Millwall a week ago. Mihailo Ivanovic's strike just past the hour mark proved to be the difference between the two teams at Kenilworth Road.

Following their second straight defeat, the Hatters remain in the relegation zone, in 23rd place, with 26 points from 29 games, winning seven, four points off bottom-placed Plymouth Argyle.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Sheffield-Luton Championship clash at Hillsborough:

Sheffield Wednesday vs Luton Town head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 64 meetings across competitions, Sheffield lead Luton 23-20, including a 2-1 home loss in the Championship, in their last clash in September 2024.

Sheffield have won just once in their last five meetings across competitions against Luton, losing four.

Sheffield have two wins and a loss in their last five home games across competitions, drawing the last two.

Luton have lost 14 of their 16 road outings across competitions this season, including the last 12.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Sheffield: W-D-L-L-D; Luton: L-L-D-L-L

Sheffield Wednesday vs Luton Town prediction

The two sides have had contrasting campaigns, especially Luton, who look destined for the drop after struggling to get going all season.

In terms of head-to-head, Sheffield hold a slender advantage, but recent meetings have been dominated by Luton. However, considering their abysmal road form this campaign, Sheffield will fancy their chances.

The Hatters haven't won in 12 games away from home since a 1-0 victory at Millwall in September last year on matchday four. Hence, expect a narrow win for Sheffield as they look to move up the standings.

Prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 Luton Town

Sheffield Wednesday vs Luton Town betting tips

Tip-1: Sheffield to win

Tip-2: Sheffield to keep a clean sheet: No (They have had just one in their last eight games across competitions.)

Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals: Yes (Their last two meetings have had at least three goals.)

