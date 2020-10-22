Sheffield Wednesday vs Luton Town prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Bottom of the table Sheffield Wednesday currently sit on minus four points, having hacked away at their season-starting 12-point deduction.

Their loss against Brentford was perhaps slightly unexpected but no less annoying, having won the most games out of any team in the bottom nine (two).

Luton Town had a decent start to their season, exceeding the expectations of many.

However, they now sit 12th after suffering two successive losses, including last weekend's wrenching 2-0 home defeat to Stoke City, boss Nathan Jones' bitter former employers.

Tuesday's 2-0 loss to Millwall saw them sink lower in the table and they will now be aiming to salvage what remains of their early-campaign form on Saturday.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Luton Town Head-to-Head

Sheffield Wednesday have not lost on home soil to Luton since August 2006, although they have hosted the Hatters just twice since then.

Both of last season's games ended 1-0 to whichever side was at home, with Luton claiming their first win over the Owls since 2007.

Since the year 2000, Wednesday have beaten Luton just twice in the 12 games played since then, just one of these a league win.

In fact, before the triumph in August 2019, Wednesday had failed to claim a league win over their counterparts since 1992, though they did beat Luton in an FA Cup third round replay in 2019.

At least one team has kept a clean sheet in the last four encounters.

Overall, Sheffield Wednesday have won 23 match-ups and lost 17, drawing on 21 occasions.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Luton Town Team News

There was some positive news from Owls boss Gary Monk this week on the injury front after he revealed that Dominic Iorfa, Tom Lees and Izzy Brown may all be ready for action within the next seven days, and maybe even this weekend.

That being said, none are likely to make the starting line-up on Saturday.

Injured: Chey Dunkley, Osaze Urhoghide

Doubtful: Dominic Iorfa, Tom Lees, Izzy Brown

Suspended: None

Jones will hope that Luton will be back up to full flow for this one after admitting in midweek that the absence of players awaiting coronavirus test results disrupted preparations before both Tuesday's game and last Saturday's fixture.

However, James Collins will be absent due to testing positive for COVID-19.

Injured: Dan Potts, Eunan O’Kane, Brendan Galloway

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sheffield Wednesday vs Luton Town Predicted XI

Sheffield Wednesday predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Cameron Dawson, Moses Odubajo, Aden Flint, Joost van Aken, Kadeem Harris , Alex Hunt, Barry Bannan , Adam Reach, Jack Marriott, Josh Windass, Callum Paterson

Luton Town predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Simon Sluga, Martin Cranie, Matty Pearson, Sonny Bradley, Rhys Norrington-Davies,, Glen Rea, Kazenga LuaLua, Luke Berry, Pelly Ruddock, Harry Cornick, Jordan Clark, Danny Hylton

Sheffield Wednesday vs Luton Town Prediction

Sheffield Wednesday have put in some classy performances this season and will be boosted by the potential return of some key personnel.

Luton may have had the chance to finally train at full capacity once again, but it still may not be enough against a side that is steeped in attacking prowess.

Prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 2-0 Luton Town