Sheffield Wednesday vs Mansfield Town Prediction and Betting Tips | November 26, 2022

Sheffield Wednesday and Mansfield Town will square off at the Hillsborough Stadium in round two of the FA Cup on Saturday (November 26).

The Owls are unbeaten in seven games across competitions and will look to continue their fine run.

Sheffield made it three wins on the trot in League One when they edged out Shrewsbury Town 1-0 at the weekend. They have now won four of their last five games across competitions, with a penalty shoot-out defeat against Southampton in the EFL Cup on November 9 being the exception.

Sheffield will now turn their attention to the FA Cup, where they opened their campaign with a 2-0 home win over Morecambe three weeks ago.

Meanwhile, Mansfield were sent crashing down to earth in League Two, as they were beaten 3-0 by Harrogate Town last time out. Before that, Nigel Clough’s men secured a 1-0 victory at Rochdale on November 12, which snapped their four-game winless run in the league.

Mansfield will look to return to winning ways in the FA Cup, where they claimed a 1-0 first round win over Barrow on November 5.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Mansfield Town Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Sheffield hold a slightly superior record in the fixture, claiming five wins from the last 14 competitive meetings.

Mansfield have picked up one fewer win in that period, while the spoils have been shared on five occasions.

Sheffield are on a three-game winning streak against Mansfield in competitive games and are unbeaten in the last five.

Sheffield are unbeaten in their last seven home games across competitions, registering six wins and a draw since a 3-2 loss against Burton Albion in September.

Mansfield have managed just two wins in their last seven games, losing four and drawing one.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Mansfield Town Prediction

Sheffield have turned their home ground into a fortress in the last few months and will fancy their chances of coming away victorious once again. The Owls should beat an inconsistent Mansfield team.

Prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 2-0 Mansfield Town

Sheffield Wednesday vs Mansfield Town Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sheffield

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in eight of the Owl’s last nine games.)

Tip 3: First-half winners - Sheffield (Sheffield have led at the interval in nine of their last ten outings.)

