Sheffield Wednesday vs Middlesbrough Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th September 2023

Sheffield Wednesday host Middlesbrough at the Hillsborough Stadium on Tuesday for a clash in the 2023-24 EFL Championship, as both sides look for their first win of the season.

Back in the league for the first time since their relegation in the 2020-21 campaign, Sheffield Wednesday have found life hard in the second division thus far.

The Owls began their run with four consecutive defeats, with Southampton, Hull City, Preston North End and Cardiff City all handing them a baptism of fire.

On matchday five, Sheffield gained their first point of the season after holding Leeds United to a 0-0 draw, but Ipswich Town inflicted further damage with a 1-0 defeat.

With just one point in the bag from six games, Xisco Muñoz's side are second from bottom in the Championship table, with only Middlesbrough ranked lower than them on goal difference.

Boro have also endured a difficult campaign thus far. Having finished fourth in the Championship last season, they have experienced a spectacular fall from grace this time around, with Michael Carrick's side failing to win a single match thus far.

The North Yorkshire outfit began their season with back-to-back defeats to Millwall and Coventry City, before holding Huddersfield Town to a 1-1 draw at home to earn their first point.

Middlesbrough, however, were then beaten consecutively by West Brom, Queens Park Rangers and Blackburn Rovers as their campaign went from bad to worse.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Middlesbrough Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 115 previous clashes between the sides, with Sheffield Wednesday winning 49 times over Middlesbrough and losing on 48 occasions.

Middlesbrough have beaten Sheffield Wednesday in two of their last three clashes.

Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday meet for the first time since April 2021.

This fixture hasn't produced a draw in the last six clashes between Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough.

Middlesbrough have won four of their last five visits to Sheffield Wednesday.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Middlesbrough Prediction

This is a clash of the two worst-ranked sides in the Championship, so don't expect fireworks. Middlesbrough might have a better record against Sheffield Wednesday but their form at the moment is not great. The Owls, who are also struggling right now, can hold them to a draw.

Prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 Middlesbrough

Sheffield Wednesday vs Middlesbrough Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes