Sheffield Wednesday vs Middlesbrough Prediction and Betting Tips | April 21st 2025

Sheffield Wednesday lock horns with Middlesbrough on matchday 44 of the Championship on Monday. The two sides are in opposite halves of the points table.

Ad

Danny Rohl's Sheffield are fresh off a 2-0 defeat at Stoke City on Friday. Million Manhoef and Ben Wilmot struck either side of the break to sink the Owls, who dominated possession without scoring.

Following their fourth straight winless outing, losing three - including the last two - Rohl's side are down to 15th in the standings, with 53 points from 43 games, winning 14.

Meanwhile, Michael Carrick's Middlesbrough are coming off a 2-1 home win over 10-mana Plymouth Argyle. Finn Azaz's 12th-minute opener for Boro was cancelled out by Mustapha Bundu five minutes later.

Ad

Trending

With Joe Edwards getting sent off in the second minute of stoppage time for Plymouth, Tommy Conway drilled home a penalty a minute later to give the Boro all three points.

Snapping a two-game losing streak, Carrick's side are seventh in the points table, with 63 points from 43 games, winning 18.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Sheffield-Middlesbrough Championship contest at Hillsborough:

Ad

Sheffield Wednesday vs Middlesbrough head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 118 meetings across competitions, the two teams are dead-even at 49-49, with the reverse fixture being a 3-3 draw at the Boro in December.

Sheffield are winless in four games in the fixture, losing two, all in the Championship.

Sheffield have lost their last five home games - all in the Championship - the last three without scoring.

Boro have two wins and as many defeats in their last five road outings - all in the Championship.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Sheffield: L-L-D-L-D; Middlesbrough: L-W-D-L-W

Ad

Sheffield Wednesday vs Middlesbrough prediction

Both sides haven't had the best of campaigns, especially Sheffield, who are languishing at the wrong end of the standings following an abysmal run of form, especially at home.

As mentioned above, there's nothing to separate the two sides in terms of their head-to-head. But Boro have had the Owls' number in recent meetings, winning four of their last six away league outings, losing one.

Ad

Sheffield's poor home form augurs well for Boro's hopes of a win, but expect the two sides to play out a stalemate:

Prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 Middlesbrough

Sheffield Wednesday vs Middlesbrough betting tips

Tip-1: Draw

Tip-2: Both sides to score: Yes (Both have done so in six of their last seven meetings.)

Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals: Yes (Six of their last seven meetings have had at least two goals.)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bhargav Bhargav is a veteran sports journalist and editor at Sportskeeda, with a rich professional experience of 17 years, working for the likes of Siemens and Bombay Dyeing. An avid football and tennis follower for over three decades, Bhargav uses his vast knowledge and experience, attention to detail, an unbiased yet interesting writing style, and thorough research to craft insightful articles, which have raked in over 18 million reads so far.



Bhargav supports Italy at national level, a team steeped in tradition and history according to him. He still harbors the heartbreak from the Azzurri’s 1994 FIFA World Cup final defeat against Brazil, and protagonist-turned-antagonist from the game, ‘Divine Ponytail’ Roberto Baggio is his all-time favorite player. His favorite manager is Marcelo Lippi, who ended Italy’s 24-year wait for the World Cup trophy, winning it in 2006.



Outside Europe’s top five leagues, he follows the MLS following Lionel Messi’s move in 2023 but favors Cristiano Ronaldo in the G.O.A.T. debate. During his free time, Bhargav enjoys driving off to new places and singing. Know More