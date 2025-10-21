Sheffield Wednesday vs Middlesbrough Prediction and Betting Tips | October 22nd 2025

Sheffield Wednesday will welcome Middlesbrough to Hillsborough Stadium in the EFL Championship on Wednesday. Sheffield have won just one of their 10 league games this season and are at the bottom of the standings. The visitors have six wins and are second in the standings with 21 points.

The hosts met Charlton Athletic in their previous outing and fell to a 2-1 away loss. They conceded twice in the first half, and Jamal Lowe scored the consolation goal in the 69th minute. Goalkeeper Ethan Horvath was sent off in stoppage time and will serve a suspension here.

Boro returned to winning ways after three games last week as they resumed their league campaign after the international break with a 2-1 home triumph over Ipswich Town. Cédric Kipré's own goal gave them the lead in the first half, and Morgan Whittaker doubled their lead in the 55th minute.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Middlesbrough Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 120th meeting between the two teams. They are closely matched in the previous 119 meetings, with the hosts leading 50-49 in the head-to-head record and 20 games ending in draws.

Sheffield were unbeaten in their two league meetings against the visitors last season. After a 3-3 away draw, they registered a 2-1 home win in the reverse fixture.

Sheffield Wednesday have the worst defensive record in the Championship this season, conceding 22 goals, 15 more than the visitors.

Boro have won two of their last five meetings against Sheffield, with both triumphs registered at home.

The Owls have failed to score in four of their last five home games across all competitions.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Middlesbrough Prediction

The Owls suffered a second consecutive league defeat last week and will look to bounce back here. They are winless at home in the Championship this season, suffering four losses in five games while scoring just one goal.

Boro have scored at least two goals in three of their five away games this season. Interestingly, they have scored at least two goals in four of their last seven away meetings against the hosts, and will look to build on that form.

Considering the current form of the two teams and their defensive records, we back the visitors to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 0-2 Middlesbrough

Sheffield Wednesday vs Middlesbrough Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Middlesbrough to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - No

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

