Sheffield Wednesday vs Middlesbrough prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Relegation-battling Sheffield Wednesday will welcome in-form Middlesbrough to the Hillsborough Stadium on Tuesday evening, hoping to cause an upset against the promotion chasers. While the home team have earned 19 points in this Championship campaign so far, a six-point penalty issued against them means that they are very much in the fight against the drop.

Visitors Middlesbrough, on the other hand, are feeling good about themselves once again, having secured three wins on the bounce. Another one against lowly Wednesday will propel them into the playoff spots, and anything less than three points on Tuesday will be seen as a disappointment.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Middlesbrough head-to-head

Britt Assombalonga scored a 93rd-minute winner in the reverse fixture last season

Two of the oldest clubs in the country, Sheffield Wednesday have met Middlesbrough on 113 occasions before. There's very little to separate the two, as the Owls have won 48 games, while losing 47 and drawing the other 18.

Middlesbrough should be heavily backed to level the all-time head-to-head score if recent form is anything to go by.

Sheffield Wednesday form: D-W-L-L-L

Middlesbrough form: W-W-W-L-L

Sheffield Wednesday vs Middlesbrough team news

Sheffield Wednesday

💬TP: "Reachy has been brilliant for me since I came here, full of energy, full of running and he took his goal exceptionally well today. His hamstring was a little tight but hopefully he will be fine because he would be a big miss.."#BLASHW pic.twitter.com/QnjHP2wV7X — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) December 26, 2020

Manager Tony Pulis confirmed recently that the club will be without the services of Australian midfielder Massimo Luongo for quite a while as he continues to nurse a knee injury. The return of Barry Bannan, however, is great news for the Owls.

Injured: Dominic Iorfa, Julian Borner

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Middlesbrough

Very Happy Signing A New Deal For @Boro 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/URgkJcerqT — Marc Bola (@MarcBola27) December 23, 2020

Neil Warnock could finally hand Marcus Browne a return to first-team action, with the 23-year-old now back in full training. Grant Hall and Ashley Fletcher are still unavailable due to injuries.

Injured: Grant Hall, Ashley Fletcher

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sheffield Wednesday vs Middlesbrough predicted XI

Sheffield Wednesday predicted XI (5-4-1): Keiren Westwood; Moses Odubajo, Joost van Aken, Chey Dunkley, Tom Lees, Liam Palmer, Barry Bannan, Callum Paterson, Joey Pelupessy, Adam Reach, Josh Windass

Middlesbrough predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marcus Bettinelli; Marc Bola, Paddy McNair, Dael Fry, Anfernee Dijksteel, Lewis Wing, Sam Morsy, Marvin Johnson, George Saville, Marcus Tavernier, Britt Assombalonga

Sheffield Wednesday vs Middlesbrough prediction

Paddy McNair has scored in his last two matches against Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday have been extremely goal-shy this season, with a mere 12 goals in 21 games so far - the worst in the division after Derby County. Needless to say, the Middlesbrough defenders will fancy their chances of collecting another clean-sheet, having only conceded once in over 270 minutes of Championship action.

On the other end, their forwards are more than capable of bagging a goal or two.

Prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 0-2 Middlesbrough.