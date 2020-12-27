Sheffield Wednesday vs Middlesbrough prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Relegation-battling Sheffield Wednesday will welcome in-form Middlesbrough to the Hillsborough Stadium on Tuesday evening, hoping to cause an upset against the promotion chasers. While the home team have earned 19 points in this Championship campaign so far, a six-point penalty issued against them means that they are very much in the fight against the drop.
Visitors Middlesbrough, on the other hand, are feeling good about themselves once again, having secured three wins on the bounce. Another one against lowly Wednesday will propel them into the playoff spots, and anything less than three points on Tuesday will be seen as a disappointment.
Sheffield Wednesday vs Middlesbrough head-to-head
Two of the oldest clubs in the country, Sheffield Wednesday have met Middlesbrough on 113 occasions before. There's very little to separate the two, as the Owls have won 48 games, while losing 47 and drawing the other 18.
Middlesbrough should be heavily backed to level the all-time head-to-head score if recent form is anything to go by.
Sheffield Wednesday form: D-W-L-L-L
Middlesbrough form: W-W-W-L-L
Sheffield Wednesday vs Middlesbrough team news
Sheffield Wednesday
Manager Tony Pulis confirmed recently that the club will be without the services of Australian midfielder Massimo Luongo for quite a while as he continues to nurse a knee injury. The return of Barry Bannan, however, is great news for the Owls.
Injured: Dominic Iorfa, Julian Borner
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Middlesbrough
Neil Warnock could finally hand Marcus Browne a return to first-team action, with the 23-year-old now back in full training. Grant Hall and Ashley Fletcher are still unavailable due to injuries.
Injured: Grant Hall, Ashley Fletcher
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Sheffield Wednesday vs Middlesbrough predicted XI
Sheffield Wednesday predicted XI (5-4-1): Keiren Westwood; Moses Odubajo, Joost van Aken, Chey Dunkley, Tom Lees, Liam Palmer, Barry Bannan, Callum Paterson, Joey Pelupessy, Adam Reach, Josh Windass
Middlesbrough predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marcus Bettinelli; Marc Bola, Paddy McNair, Dael Fry, Anfernee Dijksteel, Lewis Wing, Sam Morsy, Marvin Johnson, George Saville, Marcus Tavernier, Britt Assombalonga
Sheffield Wednesday vs Middlesbrough prediction
Sheffield Wednesday have been extremely goal-shy this season, with a mere 12 goals in 21 games so far - the worst in the division after Derby County. Needless to say, the Middlesbrough defenders will fancy their chances of collecting another clean-sheet, having only conceded once in over 270 minutes of Championship action.
On the other end, their forwards are more than capable of bagging a goal or two.
Prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 0-2 Middlesbrough.
Published 27 Dec 2020, 13:19 IST