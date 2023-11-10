Sheffield Wednesday vs Millwall Prediction and Betting Tips | November 11th 2023

Sheffield Wednesday will welcome Millwall to Hillsborough for an EFL Championship matchday 16 fixture on Saturday (November 11th).

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 1-0 loss away to Bristol City last weekend. They were reduced to 10 men in the 32nd minute following Barry Bannan's dismissal. Robert Dickie scored the match-winner in the 64th minute.

Millwall, meanwhile, suffered a 1-0 defeat at home to Southampton. Ryan Fraser scored a last-gasp winner in the third minute of injury time to help the Saints claim maximum points.

The defeat left the Lions in 18th spot with 17 points to show for their efforts in 15 games. Sheffield Wednesday are bottom of the standings having garnered just six points from 15 games.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Millwall Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 51 occasions in the past. Sheffield Wednesday have 19 wins to their name, Millwall were victorious in 16 previous games, the same number of draws that both sides have played out.

Their most recent meeting came in February 2021 when Millwall claimed a 3-1 comeback home win.

Ten of Sheffield Wednesday's last 11 league games, including each of their last eight have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Four of Millwall's last five league games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Sheffield Wednesday have not scored in their last six away league games.

Millwall are undefeated in the last five head-to-head games, winning two and drawing three.

Millwall are winless in their last five league games, drawing three and losing two.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Millwall Prediction

Sheffield Wednesday are getting one step closer to an immediate return to League One with each passing week. The Owls are nine points away from safety and are aiming to win consecutive home league games for the first time since February 2021.

Millwall are not that far off, with six points separating them from the dropzone. The clash in the dugout will be between the two youngest managers in the Championship and they will each try to get the win here.

Although one team could nick a win here, we are backing the two sides to cancel each other out in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 Millwall

Sheffield Wednesday vs Millwall Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Millwall to win or draw