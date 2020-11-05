Sheffield Wednesday vs Millwall prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Sheffield Wednesday grabbed a long-awaited win in midweek when they beat 10-man Bournemouth 1-0 – their first victory in five league matches.

They also found out a day later that the initial 12-point deduction they were handed at the start of the season for financial irregularities had been reduced to six, meaning they now have plus five points.

Meanwhile, Millwall’s 0-0 draw with Norwich was not enough to see them retain their place in the top six.

If they fail to triumph in this game, they will have gone the last three fixtures without a victory.

The decision of the League Arbitration Panel is that our sanction is reduced to a deduction of 6 points in season 2020/21

Sheffield Wednesday vs Millwall Head-to-Head

The hosts have beaten their opponents once in their last five encounters – that victory coming in August 2018.

However, they have not lost at Hillsborough to the Lions since 2005.

In the last three games, at least one team has kept a clean sheet and no more than three goals have been scored in nine of the last 10 games.

This will be the 19th straight Championship game between the two.

Historically, the Owls have the edge on games won, beating Millwall on 19 occasions with the visitors winning 15 times.

There have been 15 draws between the sides.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Millwall Team News

Despite the emphatic win, the Owls had a man sent off for the third game in a row – Kadeem Harris the culprit this time.

Furthermore, the club learned that Aden Flint is set to be out for a while after picking up a hamstring injury.

Injured: Chey Dunkley, Osaze Urhoghide, Aden Flint

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Joost van Aken, Tom Lees, Kadeem Harris

The Lions suffered a blow in midweek after learning that Kenneth Zohore is set to be out for up to eight weeks due to a calf injury.

They will now rely on the likes of Matt Smith and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson to pull on their shooting boots in attack.

Injured: Troy Parrott, Kenneth Zohore

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sheffield Wednesday vs Millwall Predicted XI

Sheffield Wednesday predicted XI (4-3-3): Joe Wildsmith, Moses Odubajo, Dominic Iorfa, Julian Borner, Liam Palmer, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Joey Pelupessy, Barry Bannan, Elias Kachunga, Josh Windass, Adam Reach

Millwall predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Bartosz Bialkowski, Mahlon Romeo, Shaun Hutchinson, Jake Cooper, Murray Wallace, Scott Malone, Ryan Leonard, Ryan Woods, Jed Wallace, Mason Bennett, Matt Smith





15 clean sheets and counting for Bartosz Bialkowski in 2020

Sheffield Wednesday vs Millwall Prediction

The hosts will use the uplift they received upon learning about their penalty-points reduction as positive energy going into this game.

Millwall will be aggrieved to have dropped out of the top six and will do everything they can to bounce back up, especially with manager Gary Rowett back on the sidelines.

Prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 1-2 Millwall