Sheffield Wednesday vs Morecambe Prediction and Betting Tips | November 4th 2022

Sheffield Wednesday and Morecambe go head-to-head at the Globe Arena in the opening round of the FA Cup on Friday.

The Owls are currently on a six-game unbeaten run across all competitions and will look to keep the ball rolling.

Sheffield Wednesday continued their fine run of results as they claimed a comfortable 4-2 victory over Burton Albion in League One.

They are currently unbeaten in six consecutive games, claiming four wins and two draws in that time.

Sheffield Wednesday are currently third in the League One table after claiming 34 points from 17 games so far.

Meanwhile, Morecambe failed to arrest their slump as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Derby County.

They are now winless in three consecutive league matches, claiming two points from a possible nine.

Morecambe’s slow start to the season sees them sit 22nd in the League One table, four points adrift off Accrington Stanley just outside the relegation zone.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Morecambe Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With three wins from the last four meetings between the sides, Sheffield Wednesday boasts a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Morecambe have managed just one win in that time, which came in August 2021 when they saw off the Owls 1-0 on home turf.

The visitors are on a three-game winless run while they have managed just one victory in their last nine matches across all competitions since September.

Sheffield Wednesday are unbeaten in their last six matches, claiming four wins and two draws since a 2-1 loss against Plymouth Argyle on October 4.

Morecambe are without a win in five consecutive away games in all competitions, losing three and claiming two draws since the start of October.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Morecambe Prediction

Sheffield Wednesday will be licking their lips as they take on an out-of-sorts Morecambe side, who have managed just one win in their last nine matches. The home side head into the weekend as the more in-form side and we are backing them to come out victorious.

Prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 2-0 Morecambe

Sheffield Wednesday vs Morecambe Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sheffield Wednesday

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in four of Sheffield Wednesday’s last five matches)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in Sheffield Wednesday’s last 10 games)

