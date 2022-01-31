Sheffield Wednesday vs Morecambe prediction, preview, team news and more | League One 2021-22

The EFL League One continues with a fresh set of fixtures as Sheffield Wednesday welcome Morecambe to Hillsborough Stadium on Tuesday.

This will be the second meeting between the sides after Morecambe claimed a 1-0 victory back in August’s reverse fixture.

Sheffield Wednesday returned to winning ways last Saturday when they saw off Ipswich Town 1-0 on home turf.

Darren Moore’s men now head into Tuesday’s game unbeaten in all but one of their last 11 home games, claiming six wins and four draws in that time.

With 43 points from 27 games, Sheffield Wednesday are currently eighth in the EFL League One table, six points off the promotion playoff places.

Meanwhile, Morecambe failed to move clear off the relegation places last time out as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Accrington Stanley.

This followed a 3-2 win over Wycombe Wanderers which saw their three-game winless run come to an end.

With 28 points from 28 games, Morecambe are currently 21st on the log, one point below AFC Wimbledon just outside the relegation places.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Morecambe Head-To-Head

This will be the third meeting between the two sides. Both sides have picked up one win apiece from their last two games.

Sheffield Wednesday Form Guide: L-L-W-L-W

Morecambe Form Guide: L-D-L-W-D

Sheffield Wednesday vs Morecambe Team News

Sheffield Wednesday

The hosts will be without the services of Lewis Gibson, who has been sidelined through injury.

Injured: Lewis Gibson

Suspended: None

Morecambe

Liam Gibson was hooked off in the 28th minute through injury in the game against Accrington Stanley last time out and will miss Tuesday’s game.

Injured: Liam Gibson

Suspended: None

Sheffield Wednesday vs Morecambe Predicted XI

Sheffield Wednesday Predicted XI (3-5-2): Bailey Peacock-Farrell; Marvin Johnson, Sam Hutchinson, Liam Palmer; Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, Barry Bannan, Massimo Luongo, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Jack Hunt; Sylla Sow, Lee Gregory

Morecambe Predicted XI (4-3-3): Trevor Carson; Ryan Cooney, Rhys Bennett, Anthony O'Connor, Greg Leigh; Toumani Diagouraga, Alfie McCalmont, Shane McLoughlin; Jonah Ayunga, Arthur Gnahoua, Cole Stockton

Sheffield Wednesday vs Morecambe Prediction

Sheffield United have enjoyed a better season so far and head into the game as the more in-form side. We are tipping them to build on their win over Ipswich Town and come away with all three points on Tuesday.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 Morecambe

Edited by Peter P