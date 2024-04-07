Sheffield Wednesday vs Norwich City Prediction and Betting Tips | April 9th 2024

Sheffield Wednesday will host Norwich City at the Hillsborough Stadium on Tuesday in another round of the 2023-24 EFL Championship campaign.

The home side have had their struggles in the English second tier this season but continue their fight to avoid the drop. They returned to winning ways at the weekend with a 2-0 win over Queens Park Rangers featuring second-half goals from Djeidi Gassama and Anthony Musaba.

Sheffield Wednesday sit 23rd in the league table with 42 points from 41 matches. They are just a point away from safety and could exit the drop zone with a win on Tuesday.

Norwich City, meanwhile, are enjoying a good run of form at the moment and remain on the hunt for a promotion playoff spot. They beat high-flying Ipswich Town 1-0 in their last match, with Marcelino Nunez scoring a brilliant free-kick in the first half to help clinch the point for David Wagner's men.

The visitors sit sixth in the league table with 67 points from 41 games and will be looking to add to that tally this week.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Norwich City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 60 meetings between Wednesday and Norwich. The home side have won 24 of those games while the visitors have won four fewer. There have been 16 draws between the two teams.

The visitors have won their last three games in this fixture and are undefeated in their last five.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last eight games in this fixture.

The Owls are the second-lowest-scoring side in the English second tier this season with a goal tally of just 33.

Only five of the Canaries' 20 league wins this season have come on the road.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Norwich City Prediction

Wednesday's latest result ended a four-game winless streak and they will be looking to build on that this week. They have lost just one of their last seven home matches and will be looking forward to the midweek clash.

Norwich have won four of their last five matches and have lost just one of their last 12. They have struggled for results on the road of late but should have enough to come out on top here.

Prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 1-2 Norwich City

Sheffield Wednesday vs Norwich City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Norwich City to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Each of the last eight matches between the two teams have all produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in seven of their last eight matchups)