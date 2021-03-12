Sheffield Wednesday vs Norwich City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Sheffield Wednesday are set to play host to Norwich City at the Hillsborough Stadium on Sunday for their latest EFL Championship game.

Sheffield Wednesday come into this game on the back of a 3-0 loss to Veljko Paunovic's Reading last Saturday at the Madejski Stadium. Goals from talented young attacker Michael Olise, Portugal international Lucas Joao and right-back Andy Yiadom ensured victory for Reading. Sheffield Wednesday had German centre-back Julian Borner sent off in the first-half.

Norwich City, on the other hand, beat Nathan Jones' Luton Town 3-0 last Saturday at Carrow Road. A first-half brace from Finnish striker Teemu Pukki and a second-half goal from midfielder Todd Cantwell sealed the deal for Daniel Farke's Norwich City.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Norwich City Head-to-Head

In 14 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Sheffield Wednesday hold the clear advantage. They have won seven games, lost four and drawn three.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the EFL Championship, with Norwich City beating Sheffield Wednesday 2-1. Second-half goals from young attacker Josh Martin and right-back Max Aarons secured the win for the Canaries. Attacker Josh Windass scored the consolation goal for Sheffield Wednesday.

Sheffield Wednesday form guide in the EFL Championship: L-L-L-L-L

Norwich City form guide in the EFL Championship: W-W-W-W-W

Sheffield Wednesday vs Norwich City Team News

Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore will be unable to call upon the services of goalkeeper Cameron Dawson, Australia international Massimo Luongo, midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Dutch centre-back Joost van Aken, right-back Moses Odubajo and defender Dominic Iorfa.

There are doubts over the availability of veteran goalkeeper Keiren Westwood and winger Andre Green, while German centre-back Julian Borner is suspended.

Injured: Dominic Iorfa, Joost van Aken, Moses Odubajo, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Massimo Luongo, Cameron Dawson

Doubtful: Andre Green, Keiren Westwood

Suspended: Julian Borner

Norwich City

Meanwhile, Norwich City will be without veteran goalkeeper Michael McGovern and right-back Sam Byram, who are both nursing injuries. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Daniel Farke is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Sam Byram, Michael McGovern

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sheffield Wednesday vs Norwich City Predicted XI

Sheffield Wednesday Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Joe Wildsmith, Osaze Urhoghide, Tom Lees, Chey Dunkley, Liam Palmer, Kadeem Harris, Sam Hutchinson, Liam Shaw, Josh Windass, Barry Bannan, Callum Paterson

Norwich City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Tim Krul, Max Aarons, Grant Hanley, Ben Gibson, Dimitris Giannoulis, Oliver Skipp, Kenny McLean, Emiliano Buendia, Kieran Dowell, Todd Cantwell, Teemu Pukki

Sheffield Wednesday vs Norwich City Prediction

Sheffield Wednesday are currently 23rd in the EFL Championship table, seven points behind 21st-placed Birmingham City who have played a game more. They recently appointed Darren Moore as their manager, and he has a tough job in his hands.

Norwich City, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table. They are 10 points ahead of second-placed Watford, and look set to return to the top-flight of English football. The likes of Teemu Pukki and Emiliano Buendia continue to impress with their performances.

Norwich City are in good form and should be able to emerge victorious.

Prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 1-3 Norwich City

