Sheffield Wednesday vs Nottingham Forest prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21 

Sheffield Wednesday and Nottingham Forest will resume hostilities this weekend at Hillsborough, with three points at stake in the EFL Championship.

The hosts were on the wrong end of a 3-1 defeat away to Middlesbrough last Saturday. Yannick Bolasie, Josh Coburn and Duncan Watmore fired Boro to the win.

Nottingham Forest played out a 1-1 draw with Stoke City. Goals from Rabbi Matondo and Lewis Grabban saw the sides share the spoils.

The hosts are in dire need of points and anything other than a win could see Sheffield Wednesday relegated before the final matchday.

Nottingham Forest are comfortable in 17th spot, having garnered 51 points from 44 matches to date.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Nottingham Forest Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on 147 occasions in the past, with Sheffield Wednesday boasting a marginally better record.

The Owls have 64 wins and 28 draws to their name, while Forest were victorious in 55 previous matches.

Their most recent meeting came on 15 December 2020 when goals from Yuri Ribeiro and Lewis Grabban gave Nottingham Forest a 2-0 home win.

The two sides have been in poor form recently, with the visitors currently on a four-game winless run, while Wednesday have just one win from their last five matches.

Sheffield Wednesday form guide: L-W-D-L-L

Nottingham Forest form guide: D-D-L-D-W

Sheffield Wednesday vs Nottingham Forest Team News

Sheffield Wednesday

Cameron Dawson (knee), Massimo Luongo (knee), Moses Odubajo (hamstring), Joost van Aken (knock), Isiah Brown (illness) and Dominic Iorfa (Achilles tendon) have been ruled out.

There were no suspension concerns for Sheffield Wednesday.

Injuries: Dominic Iorfa, Moses Odubajo, Cameron Dawson, Massimo Luongo, Joost van Aken

Illness: Isiah Brown

Suspension: None

Nottingham Forest

Seven players have been sidelined for the visitors. Harry Arter (calf) and Joe Lolley (hamstring) are both unavailable for selection.

Tobias Figueiredo, Fouad Bachirou, Sammy Ameobi, Sam Sow and Gaetan Bong will also be missing in action for Forest.

There are no suspension concerns for manager Chris Hughton.

Injuries: Harry Arter, Joe Lolley, Tobias Figueiredo, Fouad Bachirou, Gaetan Bong, Sammy Ameobi, Samba Sow

Suspension: None

Sheffield Wednesday vs Nottingham Forest Predicted XI

Sheffield Wednesday Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Kieran Westwood (GK); Julian Boerner, Tom Lees, Sam Hutchinson; Adam Reach, Barry Bannan, Joey Pelupessy, Liam Palmer; Josh Windass, Kadeem Harris; Callum Peterson

Nottingham Forest Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Brice Samba (GK); Tyler Blackett, Scott McKennie, Joe Warrall, Cyrus Christie; James Garner, Ryan Yates; Alex Mighten, Filip Krovinovic, Anthony Knockaert; Lewis Grabban

Sheffield Wednesday vs Nottingham Forest Prediction

Neither side are famed for their attacking prowess but Wednesday's desperate need for points could see them leave space behind for Forest to exploit.

The visitors have shown a tendency to share the spoils in recent weeks and we are predicting that trend will continue, with goals scored at both ends.

Prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 Nottingham Forest