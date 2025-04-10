Sheffield Wednesday vs Oxford Prediction and Betting Tips | April 12th 2025

Sheffield Wednesday take on Oxford United in the 42nd round of games in the Championship on Saturday. Both sides are languishing in the bottom half of the standings.

Danny Rohl's Sheffield are coming off a 2-2 midweek draw at Blackburn Rovers. Sheffield led 2-0 at the break, thanks to Yan Valery and Djeidi Gassama strikes. However, the Rovers pulled one back through Tyrhys Dolan before Yuki Ohashi's 85th-minute equaliser forced a share of the spoils.

Following a fourth straight winless outing - losing twice - the Owls are 13th in the points table, with 53 points from 41 games, winning 14.

Meanwhile, Gary Rowett's Oxford are fresh off a 3-1 home defeat to Queens Park Rangers in midweek. Ronnie Edwards broke the deadlock inside seven minutes at the Kassam Stadium before Ole Romery's own goal just before half-time gave the visitors a healthy cushion.

Yang Min-Hyeck's stoppage-time strike sealed the U's' fate as they dropped a place to 18th, behind 17th-placed Portsmouth on goal difference, with 45 points from 41 games, winning 11.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Sheffield-Oxford Championship clash at Hillsborough:

Sheffield Wednesday vs Oxford United head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 35 games across competitions, Oxford lead Sheffied 12-10 but lost their last meeting 3-1 at home in the Championship in December.

Their last six meetings across competitions have seen each side win twice.

Sheffield have lost their last four home games - all in the Championship - since drawing 1-1 wth Luton Town in February.

Oxford are winless in 10 outings on the road across competitions, losing five, including the last two.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Sheffield: D-L-D-L-W; Oxford: L-W-L-W-L

Sheffield Wednesday vs Oxford United prediction

Both sides have had underwhelming campaigns, especially Oxford, who are just three points clear of the drop zone with five matchdays remaining.

In terms of head-to-head, there's little to separate them. Although Sheffield won the reverse fixture, they are in poor form at home, losing their last four games. Oxford, meanwhile, have alternated between wins and losses in their last five outings.

Considering the indifferent recent form of both teams, it's a tough matchup to call, so expect a stalemate.

Prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 Oxford

Sheffield Wednesday vs Oxford United betting tips

Tip-1: Draw

Tip-2: Sheffield to keep a clean sheet: No (They haven't kept one in five games.)

Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals: Yes (Four of their last five meetings have had at least two goals.)

